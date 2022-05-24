To infinity and beyond

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – West Elementary School 6 th graders recently visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, as part of an annual field trip that was added back to the calendar following a hiatus due to the pandemic the past two years.

Sixth grade students spent part of their science classes studying space exploration and planetary systems earlier this year—and the trip was a chance to expand on those lessons and see the concepts in action.

“We began with understanding our place in the universe. In this, we discussed our solar system and did group research on each of the planets. The history of space exploration was next,” sixth grade science teacher Jessica Posey said. “We did research on Project Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and even the International Space Station. We discussed the Apollo missions and watched a documentary. The students were so excited to have the chance to actually see, in person, all this space history up close and personal.”

As for highlights from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, students most enjoyed the G-Force ride, and learned about cutting-edge NASA tech currently in the works, including a new suit with a helmet that will allow astronauts to have a 360-degree view.

“I got to ride on the Multi-Axis Trainer. It was very fast. I couldn’t tell which direction I was going, because it was going everywhere at the same time,” student Brittlee Hopper said. “It felt like I was drifting off into space.  Also, it felt like there was no gravity while on the ride.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLjsQ_0fp3Y6Ye00
West Elementary School students check out exhibits and learn about space exploration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo courtesy of Cullman City Schools)

