Video: Hen in India Becomes Star After Laying Strange Cashew-Shaped Eggs

By Tim Binnall

A hen in India has become something of a sensation after it began laying cashew-shaped eggs that left its owner scratching his head and turned the animal into the talk of the town. According to a local media report , the chicken began producing the odd output earlier this month in the community of Laila. Its owner, a man named Prashanth, was understandably taken aback by the bird's bizarre eggs, but initially suspected that the incident was merely a one-time event. When a few days passed and the creature continued laying the cashew-shaped curiosities, which numbered ten in total, the man realized that he had both a mystery and a star on his hands.

As word began to spread around the village, the unnamed hen became the center of attention with countless people flocking to Prashanth's home to see the wondrous chicken and its highly unusual eggs. Despite the overwhelming amount of attention that the bird received, its owner was commendably more concerned with the creature's well being rather than chasing celebrity. As such, he brought the hen to a veterinarian, who determined that it was likely stricken with either an issue with its shell gland or reproductive organs. Proper treatment, he says, should put an end to the cashew-shaped eggs and, presumably, the hen's fifteen minutes of fame.