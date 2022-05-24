Bark ‘n Fetch brings premium pet products to Frisco

Jam + Toast is a family-owned breakfast spot in Irving and Los Colinas expanding, opening a third location in Frisco. The restaurant will serve the same menu items for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu features pancakes, French toast, omelets and crepes. The lunch menu has sandwiches, salads, burgers and paninis. The restaurant will feature fresh-squeezed orange juice, which is something not offered at the other two locations, according to owners Tima and Urim Seferi, along with Zife and Louie Kerimi. The owners will gain possession of the building in July and expect the build-out to take four to five months. The location will be at the Three Corners Plaza at 12335 University Drive, Ste. 100, Frisco.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO