Frisco, TX

Bark ‘n Fetch brings premium pet products to Frisco

By Grant Johnson
 3 days ago
Bark ‘n Fetch, a boutique pet store, officially opened May 21 at 6959 Lebanon Road, Ste. 122. The pet store sells treats; pet supplies; and all-natural, premium pet food, according to owner Heather Denton. Denton’s vision for the...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING SOON: 6 businesses and restaurants coming to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

Here are six businesses and restaurants coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Tapville Social is set to open this summer in Grapevine Mills Crossing at 3540 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., Ste. 110, in Grapevine. Tapville is a full-service restaurant and bar, according to a news release from the company. The restaurant will have indoor and patio seating as well as a self-serve beer and wine wall. Tapville will serve daily cocktail flights along with food items, such as buffalo chicken dip, short rib sandwiches, Cajun pasta and avocado toast. www.tapvillesocial.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Toasted Yolk Cafe to hold grand opening event in Southlake

The Toasted Yolk Cafe, to be located at 2820 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, will be hosting a grand opening event June 6, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The cafe, which has locations across Texas and Alabama, serves unique breakfast and lunch options, including granola apple french toast, brisket scrambles, and a number of different soups and sandwiches. The grand opening will take place from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Patrons can enjoy free churro doughnuts and $3 mimosas that day. 678-697-9880. www.thetoastedyolk.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida-based wax studio to bring first Texas location to Frisco

Uni K Wax, a Florida-based wax studio, is projected to open its first Texas location June 16 at 5355 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. The studio, which has 35 locations in Florida, New Jersey and New York, will open in Frisco at The Shops at Starwood, according to owners Boris Safir and Lucy Freire. The studio offers over 160 wax services using its all-natural, gluten-free elastic wax, according to the company's website. 972-777-5949. www.unikwax.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Waffle House opens on Greenville Avenue in Lake Highlands

Waffle House opened May 23 at 9777 Greenville Avenue, Dallas. The restaurant is open 24 hour a day, serving breakfast dishes that include steaks, hash browns, omelets and more, alongside waffles. A variety of lunch and dinner plates are also available. Nearby locations include a Waffle House in the Lakewood area and a location in Richardson. 214-971-8771. www.wafflehouse.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog care business Dogtopia sets September opening date in Richardson

Dogtopia, a dog day care, boarding and grooming center, has set a new opening date of Sept. 1 for its new Richardson location near Belt Line Road, owner Ron Blake said. The store, which will be located at 2121 Infocom Drive, Richardson, was previously planned to open in June. Dogtopia offers dog day care, spa services and boarding. 469-202-0787. www.dogtopia.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Irving family-owned breakfast restaurant expanding to Frisco

Jam + Toast is a family-owned breakfast spot in Irving and Los Colinas expanding, opening a third location in Frisco. The restaurant will serve the same menu items for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu features pancakes, French toast, omelets and crepes. The lunch menu has sandwiches, salads, burgers and paninis. The restaurant will feature fresh-squeezed orange juice, which is something not offered at the other two locations, according to owners Tima and Urim Seferi, along with Zife and Louie Kerimi. The owners will gain possession of the building in July and expect the build-out to take four to five months. The location will be at the Three Corners Plaza at 12335 University Drive, Ste. 100, Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hawaiian Falls water park in Roanoke opens for season May 27

Hawaiian Falls in Roanoke opens for the season May 27. The water park added more programming, daily activities for kids, special events and more private cabanas this year for what it calls an “island staycation vibe,” according to a news release. Hawaiian Falls will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission is free for active-duty military personnel and veterans May 30. The water park is located at 290 W. Byron Nelson Blvd. in Roanoke. 817-853-0099. https://hfalls.com/roanoke.php.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rez Burger grills up beef and vegan burgers in McKinney

Rez Burger, a restaurant serving chuck beef and vegan burgers, officially opened May 16 at 2960 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 5, in McKinney. The restaurant is self-service and offers burgers, chicken, fries and vegan options for customers. Restaurantgoers can sit in the dining room or on the outdoor patio. Rez Burger prides itself on using fresh ingredients and fresh beef patties for their burgers, according to Manager Charles Nero.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dillas quesadilla restaurant coming to west Frisco

Dillas Primo Quesadillas is working to open its second Frisco location. The new Dillas location will be at the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development at the southeast corner of US 380 and Hollyhock Road in Frisco. A spokesperson for Dillas confirmed this location would be a freestanding prototype version of the restaurant. An opening date has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Parlor's Handcrafted Ice Creams now open in Lakewood area

Parlor's Handcrafted Ice Creams opened April 30 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 465, Dallas. The ice cream shop offers a number of flavors, including seasonal and limited-time varieties. Options include milk and cookies, French vanilla bean, mint chip and double chocolate chunk. Ingredients are sourced from area farms and businesses, according to Parlor's website. 214-281-5057. www.parlorsicecreams.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes closes location in Lake Highlands

Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes closed its location around March at 9090 Skillman St., Ste. 174A, Dallas, according to JAH Realty. A lockout notice has been placed over the door, and the restaurant’s phone number is disconnected. The restaurant served several specialty burgers alongside cheesesteaks, chicken clubs and assorted sides. brickhouseburgersandshakes.business.site.
DALLAS, TX
