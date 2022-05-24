ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis takes healthy step of endorsing Medicare for All

By Alvin A. Reid
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis is now among more than 90 American cities whose governing bodies have passed Medicare for All People resolutions of support. Alderwoman Pam Boyd introduced the proposal as Resolution 25. After clearing the Board of Aldermen Health and Services Committee, it was passed by the full board on May...

