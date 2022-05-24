ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

‘Don’t Let Their Next Drive Be Their Last’: Santa Clarita Deputies Urge Safe Driving During Graduation Season

By Rachel Matta
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith graduations at the forefront of students’ minds, deputies are urging parents to check in on their teens’ driving practices, hopeful that their “next drive won’t be their last.”. As car crashes remain the leading cause of teen deaths in the United States, the Santa...

Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station To Host Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced its plan to host a free “Catalytic Converter Etching Event” throughout the month of June. In partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, residents can get their vehicle’s license plate etched onto their catalytic converter, helping it be located if it is stolen.
Santa Clarita Radio

10 Arrested On Drug, Theft Charges In Reseda

Deputies arrested 10 suspects in Reseda earlier this week, while they were searching for an individual allegedly responsible for a burglary in the Santa Clarita Valley. Crime Impact Team (CIT) deputies have been actively searching for a man with several felony warrants who is reportedly responsible for a burglary that occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash

Two people were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle 14 Freeway crash left one car overturned and another one down an embankment. Around 2:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 14 Freeway near Red Rover Mine Road in Acton, said Esteban Benitiez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Stolen Weapon Suspect Arrested, Released On Citation

Deputies arrested a man Saturday in Canyon Country while patrolling the area where a loaded stolen firearm was recovered in his possession. On Saturday, deputies patrolling the 27200 block of Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country noticed a parked vehicle near closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Find Two People Sleeping In Newhall With Drugs In Hand

Two people were found by deputies Monday allegedly passed out in a vehicle in Newhall Park with drug paraphernalia still in the hand of one suspect. On Monday at approximately 4:15 a.m. deputies patrolling near the Newhall Park-&-Ride noticed a parked vehicle with an expired registration which prompted deputies to approach the vehicle, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Kidnapping Suspect Wanted In Pursuit Crash Arrested

A man who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit that crashed last week in Newhall, leaving his girlfriend trapped in the wreckage, was arrested for kidnapping and several other charges Friday morning. On Friday around 8:30 a.m., deputies spotted the suspect on Soledad Canyon Road who fled from their partners...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Man Shot Near Local Business

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 2:59 p.m. regarding a man down near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and Division Street in the city of Lancaster on Friday, May 27, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Burglary Suspect Arrested With Help Of Good Samaritan

A burglary suspect was arrested with the help of a good Samaritan Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a garage in Newhall. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 22600 block of 14th Street in Newhall regarding a burglary, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Valencia High Student Hospitalized After Having Seizure

A student from Valencia High School was transported to the hospital Wednesday after suffering from a medical emergency . Around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a student having a seizure at Valencia High School on the 27000 block of Dickason Drive in Valencia, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

405 Freeway experiences hours-long congestion due to man lying on freeway bridge

Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

High-Speed Pursuit Suspect Arrested After Intentionally Ramming CHP Vehicles

A suspect is in custody after he intentionally hit multiple California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer’s vehicles during a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. Around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Newhall CHP Officers observed a white Ford F150 traveling at a high rate of speed of 90 mph and changing lanes in a reckless manner on the southbound 5 Freeway, south of Calgrove Boulevard, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Earthquakes Felt In Santa Clarita, No Damage Reported

Two earthquakes rattled Santa Clarita early Thursday morning, causing no damage. Around 2:15 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the United States Geologic Survey, (USGS). A second 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck at just after 4 a.m. centered in Castaic. SCV residents reported feeling the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Rosemead High School students ordered to stay home following possible shooting threat

Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas. 
ROSEMEAD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Free Live Broadcast ‘AIDA’ At Newhall Park Next Weekend

Supervisor Kathryn Barger has partnered with L.A. Opera to Experience Verdi’s Aida in a production broadcast live at Newhall Park next month. Back by popular demand, L.A. Opera is scheduled to resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations on June 4, said event officials with the LA Opera.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Jason Curnel and 57-year-old Miguel Martinez died after a crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

56-year-old Jason Curnel and 57-year-old Miguel Martinez died after a crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Jason Curnel and 57-year-old Miguel Martinez, from Covina, as the two men who lost their lives after a car rear-ended a big rig Wednesday on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Verdugo Hills. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported at around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday near La Tuna Canyon Road [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

How Does Crime In Santa Clarita Compare With The Rest Of The USA?

Crime occurs everywhere, from the high rises of Manhattan to the mean streets of South Central LA. There are of course differences in the number of crimes committed and the types of offenses that occur, depending on the area. Understanding what issues are most common where you live is therefore...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

