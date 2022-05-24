ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

$1.3M new construction for Doctors Urgent Care in Flower Mound, plus more upcoming projects in the area

By Summer El-Shahawy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want to know more about the latest businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano to alter city services due to Memorial Day holiday

The city of Plano will operate on altered facility hours for the Memorial Day holiday, according to the city's website. There will be no trash and recycling collections May 30. Residents scheduled for trash and recycling pickup on Mondays will have pickup May 31, while those who normally have Tuesday pickup will move to June 1. Residents that normally have Wednesday pickup will move to June 2, and those who normally have pickup on Thursdays will move to June 3.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

A $260,000 new construction for PurLife Medical Clinic on Southlake Boulevard, plus more upcoming projects

Want the latest information on upcoming businesses and developments in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Lewisville, TX
Government
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
Flower Mound, TX
Government
City
Highland Village, TX
City
Mound, TX
Highland Village, TX
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$35 million new construction for Prosper ISD Early Childhood Center, other projects coming to McKinney

Curious about the newest businesses and attractions coming to McKinney? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in McKinney below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Type...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING SOON: 6 businesses and restaurants coming to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

Here are six businesses and restaurants coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Tapville Social is set to open this summer in Grapevine Mills Crossing at 3540 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., Ste. 110, in Grapevine. Tapville is a full-service restaurant and bar, according to a news release from the company. The restaurant will have indoor and patio seating as well as a self-serve beer and wine wall. Tapville will serve daily cocktail flights along with food items, such as buffalo chicken dip, short rib sandwiches, Cajun pasta and avocado toast. www.tapvillesocial.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Doctors Urgent Care#Welch Office Building#State Hwy 121#Wild Fork Food
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$1.6M new construction on Lynn Square office building in Lewisville plus 4 other development updates

Curious about upcoming businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: These 6 businesses recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Fort Worth

Here are six businesses that have recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth. 1. Maple Street Biscuit Co. officially opened its new location at 967 Keller Parkway, Keller, on May 3, according to a spokesperson from the Keller location. The Keller restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is known for its “comfort food with a modern twist” and offers a variety of biscuits, waffles and bowls, according to its website. Maple Street Biscuit Co. has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in addition to two other Texas locations in Frisco and San Antonio. 817-753-8550. www.maplestreetbiscuits.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$6.3M renovations on the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center plus more upcoming projects in Grapevine

Curious about upcoming renovations and attractions in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida-based wax studio to bring first Texas location to Frisco

Uni K Wax, a Florida-based wax studio, is projected to open its first Texas location June 16 at 5355 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. The studio, which has 35 locations in Florida, New Jersey and New York, will open in Frisco at The Shops at Starwood, according to owners Boris Safir and Lucy Freire. The studio offers over 160 wax services using its all-natural, gluten-free elastic wax, according to the company's website. 972-777-5949. www.unikwax.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy