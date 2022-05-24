$1.3M new construction for Doctors Urgent Care in Flower Mound, plus more upcoming projects in the area

The city of Plano will operate on altered facility hours for the Memorial Day holiday, according to the city's website. There will be no trash and recycling collections May 30. Residents scheduled for trash and recycling pickup on Mondays will have pickup May 31, while those who normally have Tuesday pickup will move to June 1. Residents that normally have Wednesday pickup will move to June 2, and those who normally have pickup on Thursdays will move to June 3.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO