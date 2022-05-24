ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Update: 14 Students Killed, 1 Teacher Dead in Elementary School Shooting

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssk7M_0fp3PvjD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H268Z_0fp3PvjD00

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty


This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Another day, another tragic story to report. While the nation is still reeling from the deadly mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York on May 14th, news of another causality scenario has made its way around the web.

This time in Uvalde, Texas, a town approximately 85 miles outside of San Antonio. According to reports , fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott . The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Abbott said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and The Texas Department of Public Safety and told members of the press that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site,” the school posted on Facebook. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire, according to reports.

CBS DFW

'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Texas school shooting resonates among OC officials

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month — a move that was on their agenda before the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, and which came up for discussion just as news of the tragedy was breaking.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourErie

PSEA president comments on horrific Texas school shooting

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rich Askey, President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, issued the following statement on Tuesday following the tragic school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. “This is an unspeakable tragedy, and it’s yet another example of a horrific loss of life that could have been prevented,” Askey said. […]
UVALDE, TX
NPR

She lost her daughter in a mass shooting. Here's what she will tell parents in Uvalde

Just under 10 years ago, a gunman opened fire at a theater in Aurora, Colo. It was 2012. Those killed included Sandy Phillips' daughter Jessi. One year later, she came by our studios and described her decision to become an activist, which she has been ever since. We've kept in touch every now and again. Phillips and her husband Lonnie filed a lawsuit against a gun dealer. The suit was dismissed due to a law that protects gun dealers, and they were told to pay the dealer's legal costs. They sold their house. They moved into an RV in which they travel from mass shooting to mass shooting. We find Sandy Phillips this morning in Buffalo after a shooting, while preparing to travel to Uvalde, Texas, after a shooting. Sandy Phillips, welcome back.
AURORA, CO
