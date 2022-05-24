ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Warriors-Mavericks: Most Updated Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Mb96_0fp3PAgQ00

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Texas, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win for them would end the series and make them the winners of the 2022 Western Conference.

They would also be advancing to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, which no other team in the league has done over that time span.

If the Mavs win the game, they would force a Game 5 which would be back in San Francisco.

No team in the history of the league has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

The Mavs are out of the first-round for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s immediate statement to Warriors star Steph Curry after he won Western Conference Finals MVP

Stephen Curry has finally won a Finals MVP… sort of. The Golden State Warriors star nabbed the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Finals MVP award. It’s an incredible achievement, one that Curry is worthy of due to his insane performances against the Mavs. During the awarding ceremony, though, one teammate of Steph decided to poke a little fun at him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#Mavs#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Klay Thompson Tonight

Klay Thompson is back to doing his thing in an elimination game on Thursday night. Thompson is doing all he can to send the Warriors back to the NBA Finals. Golden State started the second quarter on an 18-6 run thanks to Thompson draining three-pointer after three-pointer. He currently has...
NBA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Kyrie Irving Contract

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they were able to land both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. After making a trade for James Harden, it looked like the Nets were set up for years of success. However, the 2021-22 season saw the Big 3 evaporate after the Nets were forced to trade a disgruntled Harden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy