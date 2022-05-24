ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Raises Concern Over Turkey's Plans For New Offensive Along Syria Border

By Humeyra Pamuk
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States on Tuesday raised concern over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's plans to launch new military operations along the country's southern border, saying any new offensive in northern Syria would undermine regional stability and put U.S. troops at risk. "We are deeply concerned about reports and discussions of...

AOL Corp

Syria says any Turkish incursion amounts to 'war crimes'

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it would consider any Turkish military incursions into its territory as "war crimes and crimes against humanity." Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Ankara would soon create safe zones 30 km (20 miles) beyond its southern borders to combat...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Erdogan blanks Greek prime minister over US remarks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he no longer recognises the leader of neighbouring Greece and will refuse to meet him at a planned summit. Mr Erdogan accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of seeking to block the sale of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Turkey while visiting the US.
POTUS
realcleardefense.com

Northeast Syria: A U.S. Protectorate with an Uncertain Future

It would be easy to forget that the U.S. still has troops in northeastern Syria. Even before the crisis in Ukraine dominated foreign news coverage, their presence hardly made the news. In Syria itself, their presence is barely noticeable. Somehow, though, they seem to be the invisible hand holding a precarious situation together. A U.S. withdrawal, such as that briefly announced and then retracted by Donald Trump in October 2019, would unleash chaos in northeastern Syria, just as it did then when U.S. troops were quickly replaced by Turks and Russians filling the void. But is the current course, with the Americans having returned, sustainable? The U.S. government seems intent on maintaining the status quo, while ignoring the obvious and inevitable end game to the conflict: a reconciliation between the areas of the northeast with the government of Bashar al-Assad, who has survived the decade-long challenge to his power.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Turkey sets conditions for backing Swedish, Finnish NATO membership

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set out his conditions for Sweden and Finland to earn his backing for their NATO membership bids, saying they must abandon financial and political support for “terrorist” groups threatening Turkey’s national security.
POLITICS
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia to build 12 new military bases, units in response to NATO expansion

Russia is planning to establish 12 new military bases and units in the western part of the country by the end of the year in response to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) eastward expansion toward Russia. On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced “12 military units and...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US will 'absolutely not' invite Venezuela's Maduro to summit

The United States said Thursday it will not invite representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or Nicaragua to next month's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, despite Mexican-led threats to boycott if they and Cuba are excluded. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has threatened to boycott the summit if the United States does not invite all countries, although his foreign minister could still come.
U.S. POLITICS

