How realistic is a 5-0 start for Auburn football this season?

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

The Tigers have started the season off 5-0 a select few times this century.

Auburn's current projected win total is 5.5 , according to Bet Online .

It's an indication towards the faith that the national college football scene has in Auburn and Bryan Harsin. Nobody thinks much of the Tigers after a disappointing end to the 2021 season and a very rough start off the field to the offseason.

While it's a legitimate possibility that Auburn doesn't make a bowl game this year, there's also a good chance Auburn reaches five wins before they take a loss.

Stat of the day

Since 2000, Auburn has finished the first month of the season undefeated only six times. They started 4-0 or 5-0 through September in 2019, 2014, 2010, 2009, 2006, and 2004.

What it means

Here's Auburn's September slate this season.

Sept. 3rd: Vs Mercer

Sept. 10th: Vs San Jose State

Sept. 17th: Vs Penn State

Sept. 24th: Vs Missouri

None of those four teams finished 2021 with more than seven wins. Of the three Power Five schools, none of them are in the top half of the country in returning production. All four of those games are at home for Auburn.

It doesn't seem too far fetched to predict Auburn to start this season off 4-0, especially considering they will not have to play a top 25 opponent (unless Penn State sneaks into the rankings) in September for the first time since 2009.

If Auburn does start off 4-0, then it would be plausible that they would be favorites in week five against LSU, who Auburn also gets at home. 5-0 before getting on the road to face Georgia is a very real possibility.

If the Tigers can find a quarterback, they have a great chance to start the 2022 season off strong.

