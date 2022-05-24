ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Harvard was always a dream school.' Santa Teresa High student bound for Ivy League

By Miranda Cyr, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – A graduating senior from Santa Teresa High School is set to attend an Ivy League university this fall.

Paloma Del Valle, 18, was accepted into three Ivy league schools — Cornell, Yale and Harvard — and said it was a hard choice between them. After visiting the East Coast to see the schools, she decided on Harvard and plans to study human developmental and regenerative biology.

"Harvard was always a dream school for me, ever since I was little, all I could think about was Harvard," Paloma said. "That was my motivation for everything back in the day — to be able to get into a school like Harvard.

"When I went to visit, it felt surreal," she said of the school in the Boston suburbs.

Harvard paid for her to visit in April. She said the research opportunities at the university were a big part of what sealed the deal for her.

"I really want to be a geneticist," Paloma said. "My main goal is to be able to provide accessible resources for genetic testing and things like that to low income and underrepresented communities."

Extra extracurriculars

Paloma, who is a first-generation American, was involved in multiple extracurriculars, which helped her college résumé.

"To be honest with you, I don't really have a social life outside of school. It's just a lot of sacrifice and a lot of time management just trying to balance everything as well as I can," she said.

She was president of the Technology Student Association at Santa Teresa High and on the state level. She acted as a student advisor for the New Mexico Activities Association and the New Mexico Public Education Department. She was the public information officer for her school's Computer Science Honor Society.

She was named the Distinguished Young Woman of New Mexico for 2022 and participated in two nationwide programs: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Online Science, Technology, and Engineering Community and the Alexander Hamilton Scholars program.

"Those are just some stuff that I've been involved in the past couple of years," Paloma said.

She was also a commanding officer in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps her senior year. She was placed into the military training class by mistake when she entered high school but by the end of the first ROTC class her freshman year, she decided she wanted to stay.

Paloma said ROTC has given her a lot of leadership skills. Although she doesn't have an interest in going into the military, she said she felt it was a great opportunity.

Paloma felt that much of her time in high school was spent researching programs and opportunities, but now she hopes the trail has been paved for future students

"One of my biggest dreams to be able to, to come back to my community and be able to be a pillar that like with hard work, and determination," Paloma said. "You can achieve what you want to."

Realizing her calling

Paloma said her inspiration to study genetics came from realizing the needs of her community as she grew older. Her family had multiple genetic and hereditary medical problems that she said they didn't know about for years.

"The doctors told us (these problems) could be fatal or could be given to the next generation," Paloma said. "Growing up with that uncertainty and that fear kind of inspired me to want to come up with a solution for it one day, and be able to provide more education to families like my own about … genetic testing and hereditary medical problems."

She added that in smaller and more rural communities like Santa Teresa, where she grew up, there is little education on matters of health and global health.

"You see cities like New York or D.C. or Boston getting a bunch of resources from health fairs and things like that," Paloma said. "I saw the need in smaller communities, underserved communities and underrepresented communities."

Pushing through adversity

Paloma will be the first person in her family to attend college in the United States, though her mom attended university in Mexico. Paloma said she considers herself a first-generation college student because of this.

"I had a lot of support from my mom for most of the resources that I had to look for in applying to college, like financial aid," Paloma said. "My mom and my little brother, they've been my biggest support system, and they've been there for me through it all. They're one of the biggest reasons why I am where I'm at today."

Paloma said that once she got accepted into Harvard, her younger brother, age 7, began saying he wanted to attend when he got older.

"It was really refreshing to be able to provide that to my brother and to be able to to give him hope that like his dreams are attainable," she said.

Like other 2022 graduates, Paloma said her mental health suffered while trying to manage going to school amid a pandemic.

"I found myself alone a lot of the time," Paloma said. "It kind of became evident, the people that were there for you during that time. … I found myself really unmotivated to do anything, because I wasn't able to participate in anything.

"Eventually, I was able to find things to do and became a lot more resilient in the process and was able to make lemonade out of lemons, essentially."

Paloma and about 800 other Gadsden Independent School District graduates will be receiving their diplomas on Friday and Saturday at the University of Texas at El Paso. Alta Vista Early College High's ceremony will be held at the Magoffin Auditorium. All other ceremonies will be held at Don Haskins Center.

Miranda Cyr, a Report for America corps member, can be reached at mcyr@lcsun-news.com or @mirandacyr on Twitter. Show your support for the Report for America program at https://bit.ly/LCSNRFA.

