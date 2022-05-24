DCPS offers free lunch to all children in the county

With a senior and sophomore in high school, my days of visiting the Children's Museum of Evansville are likely behind me until I become a grandparent (which is hopefully still many, many, MANY years away). Although it's been several years since my kids had any interest in visiting the museum, I still recall having just as much fun as they did on our many trips down there. We'd climb through the Quack Factory, bang on the drums in the music room, and send countless plastic balls through the whirlpool. If you were to say I was more excited about going there than they were, I wouldn't argue with you.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO