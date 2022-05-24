ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

DCPS offers free lunch to all children in the county

By Jake Thomas
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) began their Summer Feeding Program. So from now until the end of Summer, staff will be at Country Heights Elementary and Sorgho Elementary offering free lunches to anyone 18 and...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

witzamfm.com

Valedictorians, Salutatorians Named for Local Schools

NOTE: This list will be updated as schools finalize their lists. Local Sources - With the cap and gown season set for this weekend, local high schools are solidifying graduation class sizes and naming Valedictorians and Salutatorians. Local schools are listed in alphabetical order:. Forest Park. Graduating Class of 2022:...
LINCOLN CITY, IN
wevv.com

Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

The two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers. During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, all students pursuing secondary education received $1,000 scholarships. The funds were provided by Thomas Ruder to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his own graduation from Bosse. Ashon Stewart and Xavier Pace were among the students who graduated...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Vet Clinic nearing its journey’s end

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County announces inaugural pride festival

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride asks you to join them during their upcoming Pride Festival! The festival will be held June 4 at the Old Lock & Dam area in Newburgh. The organization says there will be vendors, food trucks and non-profit informational booths that are important to the surrounding community. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Schools police practice active shooter drills

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One day after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two adults dead, the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department practiced active shooter response drills. DCPSPD Lead Law Enforcement Officer Brad Youngman says this training has been on the calendar...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Children’s Museum of Evansville Offering Free Admission for Families June 2nd

With a senior and sophomore in high school, my days of visiting the Children's Museum of Evansville are likely behind me until I become a grandparent (which is hopefully still many, many, MANY years away). Although it's been several years since my kids had any interest in visiting the museum, I still recall having just as much fun as they did on our many trips down there. We'd climb through the Quack Factory, bang on the drums in the music room, and send countless plastic balls through the whirlpool. If you were to say I was more excited about going there than they were, I wouldn't argue with you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Local residents find missing 19th century tombstone

Day Cemetery is a small, very old cemetery located on Millersburg Road just Northwest of Boonville. Many Warrick County residents have likely not heard of it, or have seen it on a drive without giving it much notice. But it was the site of a missing headstone that had not been located for over 30 years.
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Mobile crisis services available at RiverValley Behavioral Health

For the past several decades, RiverValley Behavioral Health has been offering a 24-hour crisis hot line. While they still do, they recently opened a mobile crisis clinic, where a team of licensed mental health counselors will now meet people in need in person. "Crisis services," said Lionel R. Phelps II,...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

EVSC holds last of 2022 graduation ceremonies

Seniors at Reitz, Bosse, and Harrison received their diplomas on Wednesday during their respective graduation ceremonies. The road to graduation over the last four years of high school had been far from normal for these seniors, with most of their high school experiences in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Annual Memorial Day ceremony planned at LST-325

Officials at the LST-325 in Evansville are planning to hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony on the ship. The Memorial Day celebration and flag raising event will be held aboard the LST-325 on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. Monday's ceremony will also include...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony was held at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Four inmates graduated from the Vanderburgh County Jail’s substance abuse program. Inmates had to complete the 12-week program focused on treatment to keep them out of jail and sober. The...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Alternative Chosen for New Highway Connection

The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has identified Alternative P as the preferred route for the improved highway connection in southern Indiana. The Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) was released, marking a significant project milestone. Alternative P improvements extend 54 miles from I-64/US 231 to I-69 at the existing...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

30 new full-time jobs coming to Henderson with $4.5M SITEX Corp. expansion

30 new full-time jobs are coming to Henderson, Kentucky, thanks to a $4.5 million expansion by SITEX Corp., Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday. SITEX is a family-owned uniform and linen rental business based in Henderson. The company is investing in its Henderson operation to create 2,500 square-feet of space,...
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Haleigh Shadrick was the 10th smallest baby in the world to survive, and she’s now graduating from North High School. Haleigh was born three months prematurely, weighing only 10.9 ounces. She spent months in intensive care and would end up with mild cerebral palsy, mild hearing loss, pervasive developmental disorder and a feeding disorder that would delay her growth.
EVANSVILLE, IN

