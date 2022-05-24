Infrastructure closures planned for Cobb area

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County escapes serious damage after storms rolled through the area. Trees were knocked over in the Noxapatar and Nanih Waiya areas Wednesday afternoon. Today, crews were out restoring power and making sure roadways were clear. Winston County Supervisor Luke Parks says one carport...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing in downtown and helping to improve the area. Two new businesses have opened on a street that’s attracting a lot of people. Magnolia Soap and Revive Wellness Spa are the two new additions to downtown Meridian’s 5th Street. Both buildings are located next to The Island 601. The two owners are doing their part to fuel the revitalization of downtown.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to I-20/59, from Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. until June 7 at 7 a.m. MDOT said it’s necessary to continue the I-20/59 improvement project. Drivers should plan alternate routes to...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi county that has been without an Emergency Room since 2014 may soon get one. “To be honest with you, I don’t care who it is that comes in the county, I want someone who takes a vested interest in Chickasaw County and wants to open an emergency room and provide for our citizens,” said State Sen. Ben Suber, District 8.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the ongoing problem with crime in the Queen City, and what steps are being taken by the Meridian Police Department and the city. Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news conference at city hall. Smith...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Kim Benton to become interim state superintendent of education on July 1. She will succeed Dr. Carey Wright, who will retire on June 30. Benton currently serves as the interim chief academic officer/deputy state superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education […]
The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns in Leake and Neshoba counties. An EF-0 tornado with top winds of 85 miles an hour hit west of Carthage Wednesday before moving into the city. The tin roof of a house was peeled back and some trees were blown down as the tornado tracked to the northeast damaging the roofs of other homes in Carthage. It crossed Highway 35 and dissipated before reaching the airport.
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – As educators in Mississippi watched the horror of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas unfold Tuesday, some of them couldn’t help but think of the children under their protection. “I would do anything to protect the students here,” says Dr. Shanika McKinney, assistant...
The Philadelphia Police Department got the go-ahead to change the weapon officers use while on duty last Tuesday during a regular meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The department will be changing from a Glock 40 to a Glock 9mm. Police Chief Eric Lyons said the department will...
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that online registration for medical cannabis licensing will be available on June 1. MSDH says registration for all types of medical marijuana licensing will start at 8 a.m. Licensing for facilities (cultivation, processing, etc.), medical practitioners and patients will be available.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver Middle School. Students will be split between Magnolia Middle School and Northwest Middle School. The plan is for the two Middle Schools to be one school across two campuses. “It’s no secret...
4:30 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a tree down in the roadway on HWY 429 near the Sallis area. 6:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to cows out on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line. 9:32 a.m. – Attala County...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter is providing free DAPPv and HPC vaccines for pets. The clinics are offered Thursday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again Thursday, June 9, during the same hours. The location is 6100 Rocky Lane in Marion, behind Marion...
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:36 AM on May 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
There’s a lot of good music, fun times and great eating coming to Monroe County this Saturday. The Inaugural Taste of the Sip will be in Aberdeen, MS. It’s always great when new events come to areas. It’s great to see legendary festivals exist and have much success over the years. It’s just always good when you can have a chance to do something fun. A breath of fresh air is always needed in these days and times.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Board of Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Daniel P. Edney has been appointed to be the new State Health Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2022. Edney currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer. He initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School has moved its graduation service to Friday at 9 a.m. at Ray Stadium. The reason is because of the probability for severe storms Thursday evening, the original date. The district shared some guidelines on parking and rules for attendance at the ceremony below:
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in a rural Mississippi county are stunned and perplexed after finding a tiny, isolated church vandalized with abortion rights slogans. “It’s mystifying, you know?” said St. Elmore Armistad, a deacon at Mt. Avery Missionary Baptist Church in southeastern Lowndes County. The graffiti...
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said three arrests were made Thursday for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 500 grams or more but less than 1 kilogram. The people arrested are 38-year-old Barbara Perry and Keisha Bonner, 37, both of Columbus, Miss.,...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A drug bust in Tupelo lands a man in jail. On Wednesday, the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and Tupelo Police searched a home on Albany Street in Tupelo. Several ounces of cocaine, a felony amount of marijuana and ecstasy, and a firearm was discovered during the search.
