Infrastructure closures planned for Cobb area

There’s a lot of good music, fun times and great eating coming to Monroe County this Saturday. The Inaugural Taste of the Sip will be in Aberdeen, MS. It’s always great when new events come to areas. It’s great to see legendary festivals exist and have much success over the years. It’s just always good when you can have a chance to do something fun. A breath of fresh air is always needed in these days and times.

MONROE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO