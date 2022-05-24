ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

14 children dead, 1 teacher killed after Uvalde elementary school shooting

By CBSDFW Staff
 5 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) CBS News reports at least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school at Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.

The elementary school has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents can pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously shared on Facebook that 13 children were transported there for treatment. Their post also said two patients were deceased.

A second hospital, University Hospital, tweeted "We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don't have a condition to release at this time."

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Texas Crime & Safety
