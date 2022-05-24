ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse’ on VOD, a Mega-Crossover Boasting About a Million Characters

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlOs5_0fp3I0gw00

Overstuffed animated feature-length outing Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse – now on VOD, debuting on Cartoon Network May 28 and hitting HBO Max June 28 – serves as a reminder that, back in the days before about five years ago, “multiverse” comic book stories were simply called “crossovers.” (Why, even Marvel and DC called a temporary cease-fire in order to produce a few MONUMENTAL crossover comics in the ’70s and ’80s!) Of course, anything bandying about the word “multiverse” is hot-snot property right now, whether it’s Marvel Cinematic Universe/Spider-Man shenanigans, brainmelting Rick and Morty plots or the wild inner-outer psycho saga that is Everything Everywhere All at Once , so it makes sense that Teen Titans Go! would jump in and spoof the trend with its signature meta-snark. Do they righteously skewer it or give it a pass? We’ll see, but my money’s on the former.
TEEN TITANS GO! & DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: MAYHEM IN THE MULTIVERSE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: As usual, the Teen Titans aren’t really Go!-ing anywhere. They’re on the couch admiring the beat-up circa-’99 entertainment center they just found on a curb, with Cyborg (Khary Payton) especially in awe of its physical media storage capacity. I mean, it has TONS of space for CASSETTES! Now it’s time for a perfunctory re-introduction of the primary characters here: expert in meta-commentary Cyborg, angsty wizard-person Raven (Tar Strong), shapeshifter Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), alien weirdo Starfire (Hynden Walch) and deeply insecure, small-handed denier of his sidekick status Robin (Scott Menville). And then, obnoxious villain Control Freak (Alexander Polinsky) shows up to basically tell everyone that they’re in a “crossover event” involving the DC Super Hero Girls, and there are many irreverent quips and zingers to be had about that.

And so, we shift to the DC Super Hero Girls’ universe, which initiates serious character overload. The main teen superpowered ladies are Wonder Woman (Grey Griffin), Batgirl (Tara Strong again), Bumblebee (Kimberly Brooks), Supergirl (Nicole Sullivan), the Jess Cruz Green Lantern (Myrna Velasco) and Zatanna (Kari Wahlgren), who catch wind of a diabolical plan: Billian (that’s “billionaire” crossed with “villain,” get it?) Lex Luthor (Will Friedle) teams up with Kryptonian demon-goddess-sorceror-etc. Cythonna (Missi Pyle) to zap their enemies to the purgatorial Phantom Zone. Lex also assembles his Legion of Doom, and I’m growing weary of listing names immediately followed by different names in parentheticals, so I’m going to chill on that for a sec and only briefly mention the question-mark guy and the two feline-themed ladies and bring up how Harley Quinn (Tara Strong yet again) plays a somewhat significant role here, because she’s former besties with Batgirl, which is a little subplot in itself. Now catch your breath, because there’s even more nuts and bolts we’ve gotta cover in the next paragraph.

This series of events also involves the Justice League: superego Superman (Max Mittelman), sullen dark guy Batman (Keith Ferguson), hunky fishpal Aquaman (Will Friedle) and several others, including that guy who runs really fast, the guy with wings, two other Green Lanterns and a few more even beyond that. We learn that Superman is quite the mainsplainer, and nobody can ever understand what Batman says because he speaks only in indecipherable grumbles. The dire situation involving the LoD has Wonder Woman considering jumping ship from the DCSHG to the JL, and at this point, so much time has passed in this universe, you wonder if TTG! is ever going to re-emerge in this plot, because this is supposed to be “mayhem” in the “multiverse,” right? But of course they do, mostly to comment on how the less-popular DCSHG are the main characters here, and obviously are piggybacking on the TTG! brand to boost their own profiles. “By the way, our adventure was in theaters!” Robin snipes. BAM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rx7jy_0fp3I0gw00
Photo: DC

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The TTG! members point out that this isn’t their first crossover – and it’s not even the first they’ve done with DCSHG, as they met in an episode of TTG! . There also was Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans , which pitted the superserious Titans against the supersnarky Titans for a mulitversal smashup that’s a notch or two more fun than Mayhem in the Multiverse .

Performance Worth Watching Hearing: Friedle’s like, hey, man cool-dude take on Aquaman is pretty amusing. “I wanted to call ourselves the Super Friends, man, but I got outvoted.”

Memorable Dialogue: Cyborg shows he knows his literary terminology: “This is the denouement. THE DENOUEMENT!”

Sex and Skin: None!

Our Take: Fair warning: TTG!&DCSHG: MITM sports a roughly 80/20 DCSHG-to-TTG! ratio. Which means it’s sometimes funny, but not as funny as a typical wiseass TTG! outing. One moment finds Wonder Woman, lordess of earnestness, trying to deliver a one-liner, but openly admitting she’s not very good at such things; in another, the DCSHG talk about their feelings and what they learned, and Cyborg comments, “We never do that!” These characters’ psychotherapists have plenty of things to work on, but self-awareness is not one of them.

Narratively, this special is plot-driven until that plot lands in the TTG! TV room and grinds to a halt – and all of a sudden this whole endeavor gets noticeably funnier, including a gag in which Beast Boy turns into a yak with four stomachs, opening the door for four times the gastro-comedy. And that big overall plot? Standard fare in which the fate of the world hangs in balance, but with more jokes than if, say, Zach Snyder was directing it. Bottom line: Reasonably fun stuff, but could use more WAFFLES WAFFLES WAFFLES!

Our Call: STREAM IT. Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse lacks enough multiversal mayhem and TTG! sarcasto-irreverence to make one ponder calling the Truth in Advertising Dept. But it’s still entertaining enough to warrant a watch.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: How Was the Vecna Monster Created?

**MAJOR SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 PART 1 AHEAD!!** Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ends with quite the major reveal. After years of not knowing much about the origins of the Upside Down or why it’s so interconnected with Hawkins, we might finally have answers. More than that, but it seems that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has a new nemesis that puts the Mind-Flayer to shame. It seems that every major mystery of Stranger Things Season 4 hinges on understanding who Jamie Campbell Bower is playing on the hit Netflix series. And, no, it’s not “Peter Ballard” as Wikipedia would...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Emergency’ on Amazon Prime, a One-Long-Night Thriller Blending Big Laughs and Potent Social Commentary

Amazon Prime Video’s Emergency puts us in the shoes of two Black men who find themselves in a situation that is, shall we say, less than ideal. An I-know-it-looks-weird, it’s-all-just-a-misunderstanding type of situation that could put them – well, put them where? In prison? In the hospital? In the cemetery? Director Carey Williams and screenwriter K.D. Davila took their 2018 short film of the same name – which won accolades at Sundance and SXSW – and expanded it to a feature-length comedy-thriller that simultaneously bridges genres and delivers potent social commentary. EMERGENCY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Two months...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ Needs to Revisit Rick’s Two Crows

Last week, Adult Swim announced a new show that keen-eyed Rick and Morty fans knew was coming: Rick and Morty: The Anime. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s show has long played with anime, whether Adult Swim is releasing Japanese-language shorts or the series itself is mocking Voltron. But with all due respect with director Takashi Sano’s vision for his upcoming spinoff, there’s one story this new show absolutely needs to tackle. We need to see more of Rick and Two Crows.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Decider.com

‘We Own This City’ Episode 5 Recap: Show Me a Hero

In other hands, We Own This City would be a black comedy rather than a drama. I mean, how else can you interpret the thousand sins by which the men of the Gun Trace Task Force went about their job of shaking people down under the cover of their badges? They pull a guy over on his way home from picking up pizza. They do “Take Your Child to Work Day” during what amounts to an armed robbery. They show up to work late and collect thousands of dollars in overtime. Their ringleader, Wayne Jenkins, pretends to be with the US attorney’s office in order to shake down an arrestee. It isn’t hard to imagine these developments being deployed as punchlines. The show’s greatest strength, I think, is refusing to do so—treating these ridiculous developments at he grievous crimes against American citizens that they really are.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Which Actor Refused To Rehearse With Ryan Reynolds During An Early Guest-Starring Sitcom Spot?

Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case. Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Cipes
Person
Khary Payton
Person
Missi Pyle
Person
Robin
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Black Panther 2 villain might have just leaked

With Doctor Strange 2 approaching $1 billion at the box office and the Thor 4 release closing in, we’ll soon see more and more Black Panther 2 rumors. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is who will replace T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther, and that’s probably a Wakanda Forever secret that Marvel will guard fiercely. Or at least try to. That’s not the kind of rumor we’re looking at today, however. Instead, we have leaks that may give us our first look at the Black Panther 2 villain, the character who will oppose whoever carries the Black Panther mantle next.
MOVIES
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Vod#Dc Super Hero Girls#Teen Titans#Overstuffed#Marvel And Dc#Cyborg
Decider.com

Is ‘Married at First Sight’s Chris Collette Dating Season 11 Star Olivia Cornu?

The second part of Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight‘s Boston reunion premiered yesterday, but it seems like all that anyone can talk about is a couple who wasn’t even together on the show. A teaser at the end of the episode’s credits featured Season 14 cast member 35 year-old realtor Chris Collette in a room with Season 11’s 30 year-old nurse practitioner Olivia Cornu, sparking fans to immediately take to Twitter to sound off about this potential couple.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Ray Liotta Dies at 67: How To Watch His Best Movies

Ray Liotta, the incredible actor best known for delivering an unforgettable performance as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, died today in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a movie called Dangerous Waters, per his publicist Jennifer Allen. He was 67. Liotta burst onto the scene as a...
MOVIES
NME

‘Spider-Man’ came from Xbox turning down a game deal with Marvel

Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts. As spotted on ResetEra (via VGC), last year’s The Ultimate History Of Video Games, Volume 2 by Steven...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Tribute to Loki That You Probably Missed

The next installment in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be the first film in the series without Loki, Odinson's adopted brother. Tom Hiddleston's Loki was killed in the current timeline during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and a variant from another timeline still exists outside the laws of time and space, working alongside the TVA in his solo Disney+ TV series. As far as Thor knows, though, Loki is dead, and the Asgardian has chosen to honor his fallen brother with a permanent tribute.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy