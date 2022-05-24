ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Every A-List Name Dropped in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard: Zendaya, Chris Pine and More

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Dropping names. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's high-profile defamation trial has not only focused on their messy marriage — multiple A-listers have also been dragged into the legal drama.

Heard and Depp started dating after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. They tied the knot with two wedding ceremonies six years later. The Never Back Down star filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp after accusing him of domestic violence. The Nightmare on Elm Street star, for his part, has denied the claims.

The pair's tumultuous relationship became a topic of discussion again after the Oscar nominee sued his ex-wife for an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 which referenced her experience as a survivor of domestic abuse . Heard penned the article two years after she filed for divorce from Depp, but she didn't mention his name.

When the former couple's trial began in Virginia in April 2022, their past relationship wasn't the only one discussed in court . Heard's dating history was brought up during an early hearing when Depp's legal team used a pre-recorded deposition from their joint former agent Christian Carino , who claimed that Heard didn't see her romance with Elon Musk as being very serious.

According to Carino, the Pineapple Express actress allegedly told him that she was "just filling space" by dating Musk following her split from Depp. The talent agent's text exchanges about the romance were read by Depp's lawyers during the trial.

"I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself," a text from the Aquaman actress allegedly read. "Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there."

After Carino suggested Heard move on with someone who isn't famous , he recalled his former client attempting to gain contact with her ex-husband again. "I don't know how or where to start,” she texted Carino. “There's no way to begin. Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry."

Amid their messy court battle, Heard and Depp both claimed that their careers in Hollywood took a turn due to their public divorce. The recent trial in Fairfax, Virginia, comes after Depp filed a libel lawsuit against the U.K. newspaper The Sun for referring to him as a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. (In November 2020, the High Court of Justice ruled that The Sun 's article was not libelous because Heard's allegations were "substantially true .")

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Scroll on for a breakdown of all the stars mentioned during the defamation trial:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebs Who Battled for Custody of Their Pets After Splitting Up: From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Custody battles in Hollywood’s most publicized divorces can sometimes take an ugly turn, but the fight for guardianship isn’t always centered around an estranged couple’s children. In some cases, deciding over the ownership of pets can prove to be just as difficult. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, for example, have become infamous for having one […]
PETS
Us Weekly

‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Faces Severe Backlash After Claiming He Has Fantasies of Amber Heard ‘Beating’ Him Up

Euphoria actor Dominic Fike is facing severe backlash after making a series of controversial statements about how he has “visions” in which “hot” Amber Heard is “beating” him up. “Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it,” the musician, 26, said between songs while performing at Northwestern University on Saturday, May 21, […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Zendaya
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Amber Heard
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Jo De La Rosa Marries Taran Gray Peirson Nearly 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Trading oranges for a bouquet! Nearly one year after announcing her engagement, Jo De La Rosa has officially wed Taran Gray Peirson. “‘The last single girl kiss’ ❤️ #becomingmrsgray,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County personality, 41, captioned a Friday, May 27, Instagram post. In the footage, De La Rosa and the composer, 36, held hands while walking […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#The Rum Diary#Nightmare#Pineapple Express
Us Weekly

Bradley Cooper Is Unrecognizable as Composer Leonard Bernstein in the First Look at Netflix’s ‘Maestro’

A complete transformation. Bradley Cooper is totally unrecognizable as legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the first photos of his upcoming Netflix film, Maestro. The streaming service released a sneak peek at the upcoming biopic — which the Licorice Pizza actor, 47, co-wrote and directed — on Monday, May 30, which give fans a look at […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sofia Richie and Fiance Elliot Grainge Share Photos From Their Romantic Engagement Party: See the Dreamy Photos!

A toast to the happy couple! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their engagement surrounded by their family and friends. "Obsessed w/ you," the model, 23, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 30, alongside several photos from the engagement party that she and Grainge, 28, threw together. Richie wore a white dress embroidered with pale […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

143K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy