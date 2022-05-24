Glitz and glamour of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

2022 Cannes Film Festival

(Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival had people jumping for joy in France. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet so far...

Lea Seydoux poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Berenice Bejo, left, and Michel Hazanavicius pose for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tang Wei poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Crimes of the Future' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

US actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the screening of the film "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

British model Jourdan Dunn arrives for the screening of the film "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

(From L) US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and French actress Isabelle Huppert arrive for the screening of the film "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Cara Delevingne attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Maïmouna Doucouré attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Jeanne Cadieu, shoes detail, attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Ariadna Gutierrez attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Izabel Goulart attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L to R) Julie Gayet, Raphaël Personnaz and Louise Bourgoin attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L-R) Emmanuelle Béart, Jean Dujardin, Sabine Azéma Sandrine Kiberlain attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Natasha Poly attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Louise Bourgoin attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Natasha Poly poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Venezuelan model Delia Duran (L) and Italian actor Alex Belli arrive for the screening of the film "Nostalgia" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Diane Kruger attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

