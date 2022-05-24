ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glitz and glamour of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cJet_0fp3H8iX00

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSdzL_0fp3H8iX00 (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival had people jumping for joy in France. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet so far...

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqdAs_0fp3H8iX00 Lea Seydoux poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbaWV_0fp3H8iX00 Berenice Bejo, left, and Michel Hazanavicius pose for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvOao_0fp3H8iX00 Tang Wei poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MKGQ_0fp3H8iX00 Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Crimes of the Future' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPpQN_0fp3H8iX00 US actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the screening of the film "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PH4oQ_0fp3H8iX00 British model Jourdan Dunn arrives for the screening of the film "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wh3AZ_0fp3H8iX00 (From L) US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and French actress Isabelle Huppert arrive for the screening of the film "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQp0y_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Cara Delevingne attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JHDw_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Maïmouna Doucouré attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOVrd_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Jeanne Cadieu, shoes detail, attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RodWL_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Ariadna Gutierrez attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qq0sd_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Izabel Goulart attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZZus_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKI26_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L to R) Julie Gayet, Raphaël Personnaz and Louise Bourgoin attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lfic_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuAVn_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L-R) Emmanuelle Béart, Jean Dujardin, Sabine Azéma Sandrine Kiberlain attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HawY_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Natasha Poly attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396Jsj_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Louise Bourgoin attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zbaj_0fp3H8iX00 Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHFNR_0fp3H8iX00 Natasha Poly poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film 'The Innocent' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAxci_0fp3H8iX00 Venezuelan model Delia Duran (L) and Italian actor Alex Belli arrive for the screening of the film "Nostalgia" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 Cannes Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXeDC_0fp3H8iX00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Diane Kruger attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

