On Thursday’s show: Since 2018, homicides involving a gun have been on the rise here, according to Harris County's Institute for Forensic Science. In the wake of the horrifying school shooting in Uvalde, and ahead of this weekend's NRA national meeting in Houston, we discuss the implications of gun violence in the area and what to do about it with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. We also discuss how gun laws in Texas haven't changed since a similar tragedy at Santa Fe High School.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO