Overland Park, KS

The Pitch’s Secret Menu: Taco Naco KC

By Michael Mackie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the minute Fernanda Reyes opened her pop-up stand at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market a few years ago, guests started clamoring for her gourmet street tacos. Each week, lines grew exponentially longer. That’s when Reyes and partner Brian knew they were on to something, ultimately opening Taco Naco KC Market...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

