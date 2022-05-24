ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Episode 103: Mignon Francois, The Making of a $10 Million Cupcake Empire

By Kim Singletary
bizneworleans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA NOLA native and mother of seven, Mignon Francois took the last $5 she had for dinner one week and made cupcakes. A decade and a half later, her shop, the Cupcake Collection is ranked in the top 10 cupcake shops in the country and has two successful locations — one...

www.bizneworleans.com

NOLA.com

Marti Dumas weaves a magical adventure for young readers, set in a Vacherie witch school

Marti Dumas puts her heart into everything she does. “One thing that is maybe unique to me is that I believe in magic — the power to effect change or personal growth is literally a magic,” she said. Beaming with energy and love for her work, the former classroom teacher of 13 years is the author of 11 books, all written out of her philosophy “see a need, fill a need.”
VACHERIE, LA
clarionherald.org

Variety of social programs available for seniors

This ministry is designed to meet the needs of senior citizens with opportunities to socialize and obtain valuable information that affects their lives. Meetings are held every second Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Althea Holmes Center, 300 Ptolemy St., New Orleans (behind the church). Chairman: Alvin Griffin, (504) 361-8835.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Velveteen Lounge Opens as Worker-Owned Restaurant Committed to Its Neighborhood Legacy

When Bayou Road neighborhood bar Pirogues closed early on in the pandemic, it was the kind of loss that stirred up a sense of doom; a feeling that it was a sure sign of more to come. The new incarnation of the simple corner space, Velveteen Lounge and Restaurant, invokes the reverse — a sense of hope for new, sustainable opportunities in New Orleans’s restaurant landscape that also honor tradition and legacy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Orleans

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Blue Cross makes hires, new grants officer at Arts Council, new chairman at Port of South Louisiana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has hired two vice presidents in its Benefit Operations Division. Rochelle Jones is vice president, benefit operations — customer service. Jones started her career leading and improving customer service and call centers at IBM. Most recently, Jones worked at MultiPlan, where she led the medical reimbursement analysis teams in client, provider and member negotiations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

The secret societies of New Orleans

New Orleans is famous for many things: the French Quarter, Creole food, and its music, but did you know it is also home to a number of mysterious and even password-protected secret societies?. One such society is rather unusual. The New Orleans Vampire society describes itself as an NGO of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSMV

New steakhouse opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There a new steakhouse coming to town. Halls Chophouse is opening a Nashville location and its general manager cannot wait to open the doors. “Just here in October it was a concrete floor,” remembers Chad Ellis, Halls’ general manager. Since then, a lot of...
NASHVILLE, TN
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans LGBTQ+ Community to Build Affordable Home with Habitat

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans LGBTQ+ community and its allies will partner with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity (NOAHH) to build a home for a hard-working New Orleans family and to celebrate New Orleans LGBTQ+ homeowners during Pride Month. The inaugural effort, called Pride Build, takes place on Saturday June 4 and Saturday June 18 and coincides with national Pride Month. Anyone interested in participating can register here: www.habitat-nola.org/pridebuild.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAFB

The Shed announces BR location opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint is scheduled to officially open in Baton Rouge next month. The Shed location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi is a favorite stop for many Louisianians who drive through that area. Luke Forstmann, the owner of the new location on Burbank...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans May 27-29

International flavors fill the weekend with food, entertainment and excitement as the long Memorial Day weekend starts the summer. The GREEK FESTIVAL returns Friday to Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on the banks of Bayou St. John at Allen Toussaint Boulevard. Baklava, souvlaki, lamb, feta fries and gyro are just some of the taste treats that can be savored at the festival, with "build-your-own" boxes of pastries. There are also Greek wines, dances, tours of the cathedral, a run/walk and more entertainment, plus the grocery and Hellenic items available at the agora. A free shuttle service helps with parking. The fest keeps going Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m. Make your way here to get the goods on the Greeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Announces 2022 Date

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced today the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on ESPN. Celebrating its 22nd anniversary, the New Orleans Bowl will host teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA at the Caesars Superdome.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
uptownmessenger.com

A view from the other side of the levee

Macon Fry sat on his deck on a spring afternoon, above the swirling waters of the Mississippi River. Fry is weathered, composed and about to share an amusing find stumbled upon while researching his book — but he’s interrupted by the goat. Actually, two. Both goats have the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

