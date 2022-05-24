Episode 103: Mignon Francois, The Making of a $10 Million Cupcake Empire

International flavors fill the weekend with food, entertainment and excitement as the long Memorial Day weekend starts the summer. The GREEK FESTIVAL returns Friday to Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on the banks of Bayou St. John at Allen Toussaint Boulevard. Baklava, souvlaki, lamb, feta fries and gyro are just some of the taste treats that can be savored at the festival, with "build-your-own" boxes of pastries. There are also Greek wines, dances, tours of the cathedral, a run/walk and more entertainment, plus the grocery and Hellenic items available at the agora. A free shuttle service helps with parking. The fest keeps going Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m. Make your way here to get the goods on the Greeks.

