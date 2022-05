A man was pulled from the Delaware River by a rescue crew on Friday after witnesses reported that he went under the water and did not surface. Fishermen saw the man enter the water off 6th Avenue in Carneys Point Township, near an old Department of Defense site located in neighboring Oldmans Township. When he didn’t come back up, they contacted police around 1:45 p.m., according to Carneys Point Township Police Detective Cpl. Tim Haslett.

DELAWARE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO