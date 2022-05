TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nancy Caywood is a third generation farmer in Pinal County. Her grandfather bought the farm 92 years ago. Her parents worked it and now at 68, her son does the heavy lifting while her teenage grandchildren have decided they too, want to farm. That would be five generations working the same 255 acres.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO