ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

14 children dead, 1 teacher killed after Uvalde elementary school shooting

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSEZu_0fp3DYuQ00

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) CBS News reports at least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

It happened shortly before noon on May 24. The elementary school has an enrollment of just under 600 students, grades 2nd - 4th.

Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. CBS News confirmed the suspect had a handgun and an assault rifle with him during the attack. Abbott said the suspect was a senior at a nearby high school and shot his 66-year-old grandmother before entering the elementary school.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene to CBS News of arriving parents pulling 2nd and 3rd graders from school windows to safety.

The district said that the city's civic center was used as a reunification center and that parents could pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously shared on Facebook that 13 children were transported there for treatment. Their post also said two patients were deceased.

A second hospital, University Hospital, tweeted shortly after the shooting, "We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don't have a condition to release at this time."

Grand Prairie ISD tweeted out their support for the victims, saying, "Our hearts are with the families and community of Uvalde, Texas and @Uvalde_CISD . As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at all of our elementary and secondary campuses for the remaining two days of school."

The Arlington Police Department also expressed their condolences, saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Uvalde. Sending our love to our brothers and sisters at the Uvalde Police Department , all of the other first responders who answered this call, and all those who will be investigating this case in the days / weeks to come."

"Our hearts are with the devastated community of Uvalde, Texas in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers," the The Fort Worth Police Department shared on Facebook.

CBS 11 News spoke to Texas School Safety Center Director Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather, who said the shooting was another senseless act of violence.

"Ending the school year like this is extremely heartbreaking and our hearts and prayers go out to that entire community and the parents that lost their loved ones today," said Dr. Martinez-Prather .

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined other state officials in condemning the shooting. He sent CBS11 the following statement, which read in part: "This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable."

Beto O'Rourke tweeted: "Our broken hearts are with Uvalde."

Adding to the conversation, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said, "Today is a dark day. We're all completely sickened and heartbroken. As of now, 15 innocent people are dead. Fourteen were children. Others are still in critical condition or otherwise injured, and we are all praying for each of them. I'm grateful for the heroes in law enforcement and first responders who responded to the scene and stopped the killer."

Retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson tweeted, "My heart is breaking for the Uvalde community. These are our children. We are failing them."

Uvalde is now one the nation's deadliest elementary school shootings.

Twenty children and six staff members were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 in Connecticut.

Gov. Abbott and President Biden have ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the victims.

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary before summer break.

Comments / 18

Tracy Mahasneh
5d ago

This is so very, very, sad praying for all the families affected by this tragedy.

Reply(1)
8
JB449
5d ago

headline says 14 children and 1 teacher dead but article says 13 transported for treatment with 2 patients reported deceased

Reply
3
Related
CBS LA

Justice Dept. to review law enforcement response to Uvalde mass shooting

The Justice Department announced Sunday that it will conduct a critical incident review of the response by law enforcement to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.The review, which is being undertaken at the behest of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, is tasked with providing "an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. McLaughlin in a statement Sunday night thanked the Justice Department for accepting his request, adding "I trust the...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
CBS LA

"Evil" gunman barricaded himself in classroom, opened fire: official

The gunman behind a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom and opened fire while teachers broke windows throughout the school to try to save other children, a law enforcement official said Wednesday.Lt. Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department Public Safety, detailed Tuesday's horrific ordeal during an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil.He said the 18-year-old shooter stormed Robb Elementary School in the small city of Uvalde shortly after crashing his car in the area and immediately engaged in gunfire with state troopers on the scene. The gunman shot several police officers and...
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
CBS LA

LAUSD Superintendent Carvalho addresses school safety after Uvalde mass shooting

The Los Angeles Unified superintendent addressed school safety after a gunman opened fire on students and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The shooter killed 19 children and two teachers. "I'm tired. I'm fatigued. I'm angry," said Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Alberto Carvalho. The shooting has forced schools and police in Southern California to rethink their security policies. "Good governments are not static," said Carvalho. "They're dynamic and they have to adapt and make decisions on the basis of the latest information, latest trends and threats."Following the protests of 2020 and the calls to defund the police, Los Angeles School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#The Elementary School#Violent Crime#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Cbs News#Robb Elementary School#University Hospital
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
UVALDE, TX
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers respond to elementary school shooting in Texas

UVALDE, Tex. (KSNW) — At least 19 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, near San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Greg Abbott said it is believed the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun […]
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy