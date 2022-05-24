Here's How To Time Travel With Google Maps Street View

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the not-so-olden days, new vehicles came with sealed-beam headlights. According to CarID, laws from the 1940s to the early 1980s required all U.S.-spec cars to have sealed-beam headlights, which was a typical headlamp assembly that consisted of an enclosed bulb in a glass lens. When the bulb inside one of these units breaks or goes flat, you need to replace the entire headlight assembly. It may sound tedious and costly, but the advantages are hard to ignore. Glass lenses are more resistant to yellowing, fading, and UV damage — but then again, they are also expensive to manufacture and are prone to cracking, breaking, or incurring damages in a mild collision.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO