Amarillo, TX

53rd Annual Tall Tower Open entry form

By ABC 7 Sports Desk
abc7amarillo.com
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 53rd Tall Tower Open is now open...

abc7amarillo.com

TexasHighways

The Good Life of Hoops and Ranching in Perryton

High school girls basketball is huge in the Texas Panhandle. Nan Cook ought to know. The Perryton resident retired in 2020 from a teaching career that included 22 years coaching high school teams from Abilene to Amarillo and in various small towns, including nearby Spearman. “In a small-school setting, it’s fun to watch the community come out to watch the kids play,” Cook says. “At larger schools, you have mostly parents and family members [in the stands]. But here, it’s everyone. You’d better be there on Tuesday night and Friday night, or people will wonder what’s wrong.” Since becoming the Ochiltree County seat in 1919, Perryton has been a center of agribusiness in the northern Panhandle, just 7 miles south of the Oklahoma state line. Cook learned to drive farm equipment as a child, and several years ago turned that skill into an ongoing summer job driving tour buses in Alaska, including at Denali National Park. “It just worked with my teaching schedule,” she says. “I was always done around the first week of August. I met people from all over the world and never missed a day of school.”
PERRYTON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

City of Amarillo announces Memorial Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo will close its offices in recognition and honor of the men and women of the U.S. military on Memorial Day Monday. City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library System and the city landfill and brush sites will be closed for the holiday.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

27th Annual Harley Party With A New Location

The 27th annual Harley Party is coming on Saturday, July 30th from 5 to 9 pm. It is going to be the biggest party of the summer, expecting over 3,000 people. The grand prize is a Harley Davidson 2022 Low Rider S, or a $15,000 gift card, with a second chance prize of a 1,000 gift card.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The 806: Faded Skin Barbershop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local businesses and well known spots are some of the main components of the Amarillo economy, and we want to highlight them. We’re starting a new segment here on Today In Amarillo called “The 806”. Our guy Chef Ron and myself will feature a local business right here every Wednesday morning. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Another Cursed Amarillo Building – 2028 Paramount

Welcome to another installation of Buildings in Amarillo That Seem to be Cursed. They move in, then they move right back out. There are some locations that just can't seem to hang on to a business for very long. And this time we'll be looking at 2028 Paramount. We're hoping...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Mobile classroom parked at Frank Phillips College

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A mobile learning classroom is parked in Borger on the campus of Frank Phillips College. The truck arrived from Germany earlier this year. VEGATRUCK is now touring the state of Texas, it's set up featuring knowledge on wheels that can make an impact on students and current industrial workers.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

United Supermarkets only taking cash until further notice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The credit card machines at the United Supermarkets registers are not working at this time. Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning. We will update you whenever the credit card system is working again.
AMARILLO, TX
losalamosreporter.com

Taos High School Graduating Senior Sarah Randall Heads To West Texas A&M University To Pursue Becoming A Veterinarian

Taos High School graduating senior Sarah Randall is headed to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas to pursue becoming a large animal veterinarian. Sarah enjoyed being a member of the Taos High School Band Color Guard, Taos Travel Club, Welding Class, French Club and Lucky 7’s 4 H club. She has been a member of the Los Alamos Young Guns Youth Shotgun Team for the last four years, traveling to and from Taos for practices. She was invited to participate in the 2021 Junior Olympic Bunker Trap Competition in Hillsdale, Mich. Sarah plans to join the West Texas A&M Intramural Shotgun Team. Her parents are Boyd and Lisa Randall of Taos. Courtesy photo.
TAOS, NM
Mix 94.1

Old Bealls Building Finds New Life

I have driven by this area a thousand times. I have wished and hoped for Sprouts to move into this location, but alas, that's not going to happen. However, I have found what is going into the old Bealls building. A new place to worship will be taking over the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Monday rain totals, landspouts and tornadoes

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several locations ended up with a much needed 1-to-2 inches of rain from last nights event. Canyon, Claude and and Dozier all got more than 2-inches of rain. The Amarillo Airport got 1.15-inches. Areas like Fritch, Beaver and Vegas saw less than .5-inches. There was...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Two Harvester football players moving on to play in college

It was another afternoon of celebration on Monday afternoon as two more Pampa Harvesters signed to play college football at McNeely Field House at Pampa High School. Cornelius “Peanut” Landers, who was the electric running back for the Harvesters the last several years signed with New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M.
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $2 million worth of methamphetamine from a bus at the bus station in Amarillo on Tuesday. According to officials, on May 24, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS trooper and his canine partner were screening the baggage area of a bus that had just arrived at the station.
AMARILLO, TX

