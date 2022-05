POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello. “We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.” ...

