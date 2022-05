Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduated its thirteenth class. 41 students were pinned and graduated this year. The pinning ceremony took place on Friday evening, May 20, at Kings Catering & Party House. The commencement ceremony, held at The Smith, took place in the afternoon on May 22. The ceremonies were also lived streamed on fingerlakes1.com so that family members, friends and others could share the special moment with the graduates.

GENEVA, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO