Gov. Doug Ducey has proposed spending $1 billion to establish a new statewide water agency to address Arizona’s drought. A new poll suggests most Arizonans support the idea. The polling firm Data Orbital asked 550 Arizona voters about water issues. About 70% of those polled said they would support the proposed new statewide water authority. About 73% said they would be in favor of the $1 billion price tag to look for drought solutions.

