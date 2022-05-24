ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Zach LaVine undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee

By Luke Adams
Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced today in a press release.

The procedure took place on Tuesday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, according to the Bulls.

LaVine battled soreness in his left knee for most of the season. He missed 10 games in January and February while dealing with the injury and had fluid drained from his knee around the All-Star break. The 27-year-old, who didn’t feel 100% healthy in the second half due to that knee issue, first acknowledged in early March that offseason surgery might be necessary.

LaVine’s knee issue isn’t viewed as a long-term problem and there has been no indication that the surgery will delay his 2022-23 debut, though the team didn’t specify a recovery timeline in today’s announcement. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, who notes that Bulls executives have been in Los Angeles for various pro days and have been in close contact with LaVine, says the former UCLA standout is expected to begin rehab work “shortly.”

Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has stated that the knee injury won’t impact negotiations between the team and LaVine’s camp when the two-time All-Star reaches free agency this summer.

Recent reports have stated that LaVine is no longer viewed around the NBA as a lock to remain in Chicago, but the Bulls are still considered the favorites to sign him this offseason. Many of the teams linked to LaVine recently don’t have the cap flexibility to offer him a maximum-salary contract outright and would likely need to try to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal if they want to pry him away from the Bulls.

Comments / 0

Chicago Bulls
