Tampa, FL

New UF/IFAS Professor To Combine AI And Plant Breeding; Teach Tomorrow’s AI Innovators

By Brad Buck
 3 days ago

As a child in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Carlos “Charlie” Messina knew he wanted to help people produce food worldwide, while also preserving the environment. But learning about agriculture in a big city wasn’t easy.

Fortunately, his father is an agronomist, and Messina found dad to be a fountain of knowledge. Riding around with him, Messina absorbed agricultural knowledge like a sponge.

“While studying, I was lucky enough to travel with my father and to learn from him when he worked in forestry and agriculture. Everything I know and value from transdisciplinary work is probably from those days,” he said. “Also, I spent hours on buses and trains studying during my commute to the university.”

Charlie Messina, a new professor of horticultural sciences at UF/IFAS, uses artificial intelligence to help plant breeders. UF/IFAS has a strong tradition of breeding new varieties of tomatoes.
Photo, "courtesy, UF/IFAS photography."

All that non-classroom learning as a teenager paid dividends when he got to college. As an undergraduate at the University of Buenos Aires, Messina’s curiosity took him to the meteorology department to learn about El Niño, La Ni ñ a and climate change.

Messina found the meteorological knowledge helpful. La Niña events can lead to devastating droughts. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Messina developed crop models to predict how plants respond to droughts. The models also led to algorithms to help farmers.

Also, as an undergraduate, Messina learned about other crop models. These were developed by Jim Jones, now a distinguished professor emeritus of agricultural and biological engineering at UF/IFAS. Jones served as Messina’s Ph.D. advisor at UF/IFAS.

After completing his doctorate, Messina worked for 17 years in the private sector, focusing on crop models and breeding.

While in the private sector, Messina pioneered research based on embedding crop-growth models within a quantitative genetics framework now known as crop growth model-whole genome prediction.

Then, in January, Messina came “home” to UF/IFAS as a professor of horticultural sciences. He works with breeders to improve the nutritional value of Florida produce and to reimagine agriculture as a solution to climate change. Messina also specializes in developing AI for plant breeding.

“The university has created a unique and exciting opportunity to envision and create the future by innovating at the intersection of agriculture and food science, engineering, AI and health sciences,” Messina said. “At UF/IFAS, I found a space to conduct research and translate the findings into societal benefits through programs such as UF/IFAS Extension.”

“I also value the opportunity UF/IFAS brings to train the next generation of plant breeders and to train a much-needed diverse cohort,” he said. “I came to UF to train the AI leaders of tomorrow. Finally, the commitment of UF leaders to make AI a successful transformational technology in agriculture and the great scientists working at UF makes it a great place to contribute to society.”

As with many land-grant institutions’ faculty jobs, Messina will conduct research and Extension. He’s also teaching.

During the spring semester, Messina worked with plant breeders to teach a graduate course, “Survey of Breeding Tools and Methods,” in which he introduced advanced concepts in AI. Now, Messina is developing a modeling course for this fall that will enable students to use AI to make data work for them.

Add the teaching to his research and Extension programs, and you find Messina, right at home, helping the next generation of AI technology developers and studying how he and plant breeders can help farmers.

“My approach to research and Extension is to innovate with plant Breeders and other scientists,” he said. “I think this is the most effective way to do Extension. I don’t wait until the end to transfer knowledge. I want to communicate with my stakeholders to work on problems they consider important.”

Agriculture Online

Building a stronger rural economy with climate-smart production

At a visit to mass timber development in Iowa this week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack emphasizes how the financial support of climate-smart USDA programs are helping to achieve carbon sequestration while creating jobs in rural America. One of these is the the Wood Innovations Grants Program, launched in 2015....
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

No photosynthetic improvement in ictB transformants in field-grown model crop

It is projected that by the year 2050, the global food supply will need to increase by 50-80% to keep up with the growing population. Researchers all over the world have been working to find ways to sustainably grow food crops to meet this need, and improving photosynthesis in plants holds great possibilities to solving these issues.
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists can now grow wood in a lab without cutting a single tree

The irony of the world is that almost every ‘save the forests’ meeting and conference happens inside a well-furnished room that is decorated with furniture made by cutting trees. The market for wood-derived products stood at $631 billion in 2021, and despite all the efforts that environmentalists have been putting in to prevent deforestation activities, it is expected to cross the mark of $900 billion by 2026. So have we already lost the fight to save our forests?
SCIENCE
The Daily South

How to Grow and Care for Citronella Plants

Mosquitoes are annoying pests that can spread serious diseases. Instead of reaching for chemical sprays or bug zappers, some gardeners grow citronella plants to repel mosquitoes naturally. They crush the plants' leaves and rub the citrusy-smelling oil onto their skin, or they grow them around their porches, patios, and yards. Notice we said, "repel" mosquitoes, not "kill" them. The oil can be effective when it's extracted and concentrated in various products, but researchers say topical use won't eliminate these pests. At best, it may protect you for a little while. They also say you'd need to grow a citronella field to drive mosquitoes away from your home or yard. Even if they can't completely banish these buzzy insects, citronellas are attractive and easy-to-grow.
GARDENING
