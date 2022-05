PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg will soon start taking down six homeless encampments believed to be abandoned. WTAP reached out to West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness to confirm that the camps are abandoned and were told that, while there isn’t a 100% way to know, they are as sure as they can be that the sites have not been recently inhabited.

