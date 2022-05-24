ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Six Liverpool Stars Make Emirates FA Cup Team of the Season

By Owen Cummings
 3 days ago

Six Liverpool players have made the FA Cup team of the season following the club's success after edging past Chelsea last week.

Six Liverpool players have made the FA Cup team of the season following the club's success after edging past Chelsea last week.

The players include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Takumi Minamino and Luis Diaz.

It is not a surprise to see so many of Jurgen Klopp's players make up the team considering how dominant they were in the domestic competition. The Reds make up six out of eight Premier League players, with the other two players from Chelsea.

However, no Manchester City, Manchester United or Arsenal players made the cut… I wonder why.

The team was voted for by fans this week.

The other players include Cambridge United's Dimitar Mitov; Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Mason Mount; Wigan Atheltic's Callum Lang; and non-league side Marske United's Adam Boyes.

Do you agree with the team that was selected?

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Arsenal eyeing major move for versatile Manchester City defender

With the summer transfer window set to open up in mere weeks, Arsenal is already looking ahead to the possibility of signing Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is eyeing a “swoop” for Zinchenko. The club’s interest in the versatile defender stems from manager Mikel Arteta, who had a front-row seat to watch him develop while serving as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
