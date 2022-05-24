ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Roasts LA Over Head Coaching Candidates

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mevKf_0fp37nsI00

Kevin Garnett doesn't have much confidence that any of the three finalists for the Lakers head coaching job are going to move the needle.

Over the weekend, a pair of reports stated that the Lakers are down to Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson as the three finalists for the team's head coaching vacancy. At the moment, Ham appears to be the clubhouse favorite , but Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett communicated his doubts that any of three candidates will have a positive impact on the Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Garnett took to Instagram to blast the Lakers for their pool of candidates.

Once upon a time Garnett came oh-so-close to becoming a Laker, but his time in Minnesota and Boston certainly solidified his ill-will towards the Lakers franchise. In 2004, the Lakers eliminated KG's Timberwolves in consecutive postseasons (2003 First Round & 2004 Western Conference Finals). Garnett's Celtics teams played the Lakers in consecutive NBA Finals (2008 & 2009), winning the first and losing the second.

Garnett has never been one to mince words on any topic, especially the Lakers.

For the few Lakers fans that share KG's sentiments, there could still be a dark-horse candidate or two still competing for the job according to Substack's Marc Stein .

"If you use the strict interpretation of the word finalist , one of these three men will definitely be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers: Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts or Kenny Atkinson. My sense: Drawing such rigid conclusions remains a touch premature."

Lakers General manager Rob Pelinka indicated in April that the team's overall goal is to have a candidate in place by the NBA Draft next month (June 23rd).

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Lakers legend James Worthy says Los Angeles 'refused to build' like the Grizzlies, Bucks and Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James’ 4-emoji reaction to being named to All-NBA Third Team

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his reaction to being named to his 18th All–NBA team in 19 seasons. James was fantastic for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season even though he missed 26 games due to injury. The four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals. Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis violated his bail again by attending NBA playoff game

Glen “Big Baby” Davis apparently cannot stop acting a fool. The retired former Boston Celtics big man attended Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. He was seated front and center by one of the baskets and could be seen munching on snacks during the game. The ABC broadcast even gave Davis a few seconds of dedicated airtime.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Nba Finals#Nba Finals Lrb#The Los Angeles Lakers
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Klay Thompson Tonight

Klay Thompson is back to doing his thing in an elimination game on Thursday night. Thompson is doing all he can to send the Warriors back to the NBA Finals. Golden State started the second quarter on an 18-6 run thanks to Thompson draining three-pointer after three-pointer. He currently has...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not care for 1 major NBA city

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot become a free agent until 2025, but even then, one marquee NBA city may already be out of the running for him. TMZ caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks star this week as he was leaving the upscale Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Apparently perturbed by the sky-high meal expenses, Antetokounmpo had something to say about the city of LA as a whole.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former NBA MVP Lists the Milwaukee Bucks as Preferred Destination

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a sincere desire to trade/move on from Russell Westbrook. However, completing a trade involving him won’t be easy for several reasons. One of the biggest reasons? Other teams have reportedly been asking for a steep price to take on Westbrook and his contract. Via Lakers Daily:
NBA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

Jalen Rose is trending on social media Wednesday night for a voting mistake. The NBA released its 2021-22 All-NBA selections earlier this week. While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was not an All-NBA selection, he did receive one third-team vote. Jalen Rose has been identified as the person who...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy