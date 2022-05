PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The rise in food prices has impacted nearly everyone. Good Shepherd Food Pantry has concerns on if they will be able to maintain the pantry. “I am concerned about the price of food going up and up I mean that’s one factor in being able to continue this ministry or not. We serve people twice a week if we had to we would go back to serving them once a week,” said food pantry coordinator Linda Crocker.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO