Snap, Nautilus fall; Nordson, Insulet rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up 88 cents to $73.47.

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain reported strong first-quarter revenue.

Nautilus Inc., down 48 cents to $2.03.

The maker of exercise bikes and treadmills forecast lower revenue for the current quarter than analysts expected.

Snap Inc., down $9.68 to $12.79.

The owner of social media app Snapchat warned investors that its second-quarter revenue will likely fall short of its forecasts.

Nordson Corp., up $4.96 to $210.86.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings raised its profit forecast for the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $7.64 to $19.09.

The teen fashion chain's first-quarter earnings fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

KB Home, down 88 cents $ to $31.37.

A government report showed that fewer newly built homes were sold last month than economists forecast.

Insulet Corp., up $14.98 to $217.83.

DexCom is reportedly considering buying the maker of insulin infusion systems.

Citigroup Inc., down 9 cents to $52.68.

Falling bond yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

