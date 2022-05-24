Desert Mountain CARE posts record-breaking year

CARE, the Desert Mountain-based charity that funds breakthrough cancer research in the greater Phoenix area, raised a record-breaking $1.2 million in donations for fiscal year 2021-22.

For CARE -- Cancer Awareness through Research and Education -- now in its 25th year, the amount is nearly 45% more than the community-wide giving program has raised in a single year.

CARE will present checks to both the Mayo Clinic of Arizona and HonorHealth Research Institute next month to help fund innovative cancer research projects.

“The unique thing about CARE is that we hand-select the individual projects that we fund at the two institutions,” said Jill Porcellato, chairperson of the Desert Mountain CARE Board of Directors since 2017. “Essentially, we’re providing early seed funding for projects that need to get off the ground. And when we present the checks, we love that the researchers and doctors from the facilities will be there, too. It shows the full level of commitment to these projects, which is also why the Desert Mountain community continues its amazing giving.”

CARE’s 25th anniversary year was capped with a gala celebration titled Denim and Diamonds. Held in early April, the event included the organization’s annual golf tournament, live and silent auctions, raffle packages, and live music.

Porcellato said the events brought in donations of $489,000, which complemented the $740,000 raised during the pledge program. Both figures, she noted, are record highs, and the $1.2 million total figure exceeded the campaign’s goal by $200,000.

“These impressive results are a great way to help us celebrate 25 years of community giving,” Porcellato said. “This is further proof that, as our tagline says, ‘together we can make a difference.’”

CARE has now reached $9.8 million in donations since its founding in 1997.

Nonprofit Desert Mountain CARE was started by three community members who were all receiving treatment for breast cancer at Mayo Clinic. Following successful results, they organized a golf tournament to raise money for breast cancer research. One of the women, Sylvia Owens, who continues to sit on the CARE Board of Directors, was honored at the April gala event for the pivotal role she has played.

For more information on:

• Desert Mountain community, visit www.desertmountain.com ;

• Desert Mountain CARE, visit https://caredm.org .