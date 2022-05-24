ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Asking For A Friend: My Man Won’t Stop Partying During The Pandemic

By @Djxo313
 5 days ago

Headkrack and Lore’l are always here to help out on The Morning Hustle. Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from our girl, Melissa. She says that her boyfriend of two years refuses to stop partying during the pandemic and she doesn’t know what to do.

We’re all still trying to find ways to adjust to this new way of life in the midst of COVID but Melissa says her man has completely checked out and has decided to live his life as normal as possible even with the recent uptick in cases! Now she’s wondering if she should give him an ultimatum or loosen the reigns.

Listen to her full story below and remember if you are experiencing issues in your relationship or just need some advice hit us up on The Morning Hustle hotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8.

