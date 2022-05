The Wesson Garden Club has awarded May Yards of the Month. The Town award went to Lois Hawkins and Beth and Rusty Adcock, 1029 Main St. The Wesson Chamber of Commerce was awarded the Business Yard of the Month. The Rural award went to Casey and Cynthia Granger, 1029 Beauregard Road. The Club’s Floral Baskets won spring awards — The Spring Special Award to the corner of Church Street and Hwy. 51, and the Spring Design Award to the corner of Factory Street and Hwy. 51. The Wesson Garden Club is a member of Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc. Natchez Trace District.

WESSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO