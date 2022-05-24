ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Man dies in lake; Tennessee's 10th boating death this year

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

PARIS, Tenn. — A man who died while fishing on Kentucky Lake...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Tennessee seeing a rising number of boating fatalities, injuries

The amount of injuries and fatalities from boating accidents saw decreases across the state for a number of years, but suddenly rose and continue to rise after the COVID-19 pandemic, records show. There were eight fatalities recorded from boating accidents in 2019, the lowest on record since 1995. In 1995,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Lady Vikings claim runner-up in Class AA tennis

MURFREESBORO — Facing Brentwood in the Class 2A state finals, the Tennessee High girls tennis team met its match Wednesday at the Adams Tennis Complex. The Lady Bruins rolled to a sweep without having to go to doubles, taking home their first team title since 2019. The Lady Vikings,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Johnson City Press

'Meth Mountain' series to receive Tennessee Bar Association award

NASHVILLE — The Kingsport Times News will be presented with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Daniel Boone downs Springfield to stay alive in state playoffs

MURFREESBORO — Freshman Ava Saul pitched a three-hit shutout and Riley Brinn came through with a two-run single as Daniel Boone defeated Springfield 4-0 in Thursday’s elimination game in the TSSAA Class 4A state softball tournament at Starplex Field No. 5. Saul kept the Yellow Jackets off balance...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, TN
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Henry County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Johnson City Press

Vols hammer Vandy in SEC baseball tourney

HOOVER, Ala. — A five-run third inning did the trick for the Tennessee baseball team in is first postseason game. Blake Burke and Cortland Lawson hit home runs as the top-seeded Vols beat No. 8 Vanderbilt 10-1 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night. Drew...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

David J. Hicks named president of TCAT Elizabethton

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents Wednesday appointed the next presidents of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Cleveland State Community College, as well as the system’s next vice chancellor of business and finance. All will succeed officials who are retiring this summer. In a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

UH falls to McKenzie in Class A baseball

ROCKVALE — One pitch made a big difference for the University High baseball team on Tuesday at the Class A state tournament at Rockvale High School’s field. In the top of the third, McKenzie’s Jake McDaniel hit a towering grand slam to deep center field to break the Rebels out of an early slump.
ROCKVALE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy