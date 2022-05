When it comes to spending for the 2022 season, no team in the NFL is striking a better balance between offense and defense right now than the Miami Dolphins. The difference between what the Dolphins are spending on offense and defense is less than $4 million, according to overthecap.com, the smallest figure in the NFL. The Dolphins will be spending, as of Wednesday morning, a little more than $105 million on defensive players and a little more than $101 million on offensive players.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO