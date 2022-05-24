ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Clips of Burrow, Chase, Collins, Hill and Others at Bengals Practice

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati's offseason workouts continued on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continued offseason workouts on Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and plenty of their other stars were in attendance.

Safety Jessie Bates and defensive end Trey Hendrickson weren't at practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa was also out with a core muscle injury.

Watch clips of Tuesday's session below.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice Highlights (; 5:02)

