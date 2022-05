MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado watch has been issued in much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota through 10 p.m. The National Weather Service reports this new round of storms brings with it the threat for hail and high winds. “This tornado watch is being classified as a Particularly Dangerous Situation. The environment favors strong tornadoes in these areas. Monitor this situation closely,” the NWS reported. Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado watches are uncommon. It is also uncommon to see "high" probabilities for every hazard, including strong tornadoes. Take this tornado watch seriously. pic.twitter.com/wnf7pQ66HA — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 30, 2022 The NWS...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO