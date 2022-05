Now that you have the diploma, what's next? And please don't say you're going to take some time to think about your future. (Mental Slap) Before you walked to the stage and were shown the gratitude you deserved for the past several years of studying that decision should have been locked in. Now it's time to join the workforce. And there is no better place to begin your career than in South Dakota.

