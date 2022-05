You might think it would be hard to argue with a tsunami, especially with the sort of tsunami that slams the Northwest coast every few hundred years. Someday next week, next year, maybe next century, two offshore tectonic plates will slip and grind against each other, unleashing an earthquake that could surpass magnitude 9.0, turn coastal soils to jelly, make the shoreline drop 6 feet, and send waves 60 feet high or more speeding to shore at 600 miles an hour.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO