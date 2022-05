------ There was a lively runaway Monday noon. Miss Edith Taylor went to lunch in the delivery wagon of the E.T.M. Co. and forgot to tie the horse. A sudden clap of thunder made him think he was nearer brimstone than Piety hill, and he made tracks for the main street. He was in such a hurry that he made a short cut down the steep bluff, taking off a section of Mr. Brain’s fence and smashing the wagon out of shape. The horse was uninjured.

