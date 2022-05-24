LSU's Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry named Golden Spikes Award semifinalists

LSU has already seen several players take home individual honors. Outfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Year in addition to selections to the First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team lists.

Third baseman Jacob Berry, meanwhile, was named to the Second-Team All-SEC list while first baseman Tre' Morgan was also named to the All-Defensive Team. The Tigers may not be done yet, though.

On Tuesday afternoon, both Crews and Berry were named as semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the top amateur player in the country. This is Crews’ first time as a semifinalist, while Berry — who some see as a potential first-overall pick — was also a semifinalist at Arizona last season.

Berry’s .381 batting average ranks third in the SEC, and he also has 15 home runs, eight doubles and 47 RBI. Crews is batting .345 and leads the conference with 21 home runs, the most for an LSU player since 2009. He also ranks second in triples (4), total bases (155) and RBI (67).

LSU is one of five schools to have multiple players on the semifinalist list, joining Cal Poly,

, Virginia Tech and Oregon State. The list of semifinalists will be trimmed to three players on June 8 with the winner being announced at the 44th Golden Spikes Awards ceremony on June 24, which will be televised on ESPN.

Here’s the full list of semifinalists.

