ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry named Golden Spikes Award semifinalists

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBesn_0fp30bSd00

LSU has already seen several players take home individual honors. Outfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Year in addition to selections to the First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team lists.

Third baseman Jacob Berry, meanwhile, was named to the Second-Team All-SEC list while first baseman Tre' Morgan was also named to the All-Defensive Team. The Tigers may not be done yet, though.

On Tuesday afternoon, both Crews and Berry were named as semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the top amateur player in the country. This is Crews’ first time as a semifinalist, while Berry — who some see as a potential first-overall pick — was also a semifinalist at Arizona last season.

Berry’s .381 batting average ranks third in the SEC, and he also has 15 home runs, eight doubles and 47 RBI. Crews is batting .345 and leads the conference with 21 home runs, the most for an LSU player since 2009. He also ranks second in triples (4), total bases (155) and RBI (67).

LSU is one of five schools to have multiple players on the semifinalist list, joining Cal Poly,

, Virginia Tech and Oregon State. The list of semifinalists will be trimmed to three players on June 8 with the winner being announced at the 44th Golden Spikes Awards ceremony on June 24, which will be televised on ESPN.

Here’s the full list of semifinalists.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman to wear a coveted number as a Buckeye

When you really think about it, the No. 75 should probably have been retired by the Ohio State program. However, it’s not, and that’s good news for freshman offensive tackle Carson Hinzman. According to a Twitter graphic, the freshman from Hammond, Wisconsin shared, he’s decided to wear the coveted No. 75 at least to start his career in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball target Matthew Mayer names top four schools

The UNC basketball program has one available scholarship remaining for the upcoming season and has its sights set on one of the top transfers on the market. Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer has been tied to the North Carolina program since he entered the transfer portal, and on Thursday his portal recruitment took the next step. According to Jeff Goodman, Mayer named his four finalists: North Carolina, Illinois, Texas Tech and Memphis. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer told @Stadium that he has four finalists: North CarolinaIllinoisMemphisTexas Tech The skilled and athletic forward recently withdrew from the NBA Draft. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2022 The 6-foot-9...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon legend named to college football ‘all-time all-transfer’ team

When you think about transfers in college football, a lot of recent memory will come up. Thanks to the dawn of the transfer portal era, we now see some of the most talented plays in the nation picking up and finding new schools year after year. Guys like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Quinn Ewers, and Eli Ricks — all are among the most talented players in the nation, and all will play for new teams this fall. However, transfers in college football were a big thing before the portal came into existence. If you look back in the game’s history, you’ll...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chris Olave tries crawfish for the first time

A new location often comes with a new culture and other new things that you simply have to get used to. In the case of the six Ohio State football players that were recently drafted, they are going through that right now. They have to get to know a new city, find new places to get haircuts and groceries, check out the local dining scene, and many other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Awards Ceremony#Usa Baseball#College Baseball#Sec Co Player#Tre Morgan#The All Defensive Team#Tigers#The Golden Spikes Award#Lsu Baseball#Cal Poly#Oregon State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Dante Calabria inks high school head coaching job

Former UNC basketball wing Dante Calabria is returning back to his home state for the next step in his professional career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Calabria would be the newest men’s basketball coach at Bethel Park in Pennsylvania. Calabria returns back to the WPIAL basketball league where he starred for Blackhawk back in the early 1990’s and was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2014. Bethel Park moves on from Josh Bears who resigned after last season. Bethel Park went 16-7 overall last year and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Calabria arrives at Bethel...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim uses UNC as example of why NIL is good

The topic of NIL is a hot conversation among college athletics right now with most recently Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders exchanging words in the media. But one coach that thinks athletes being able to profit off name, image and likeness is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and he is using North Carolina as a prime example. Boeheim was asked about the NIL at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago by Adam Zagoria, and he offered up this interesting answer: “By the NIL, guys at Carolina, guys at Miami, guys at these schools are coming back...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Nebraska play in any of the Big Ten’s ‘Must-Watch Games of 2022’

A new list is out from 247Sports looking at the “Must-Watch Big Ten Games of 2022,” and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be front and center for multiple weeks of the conference slate. We know that Nebraska will begin their Big Ten schedule in Week 0 of the 2022 season when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. After their clash across the Atlantic, the Huskers will play three non-conference games (North Dakota, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma). Then starting on October 1st against Indiana, it will be nine straight games of Big Ten play. So how many times will the Huskers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy