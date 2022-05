LINCOLN PARK — Gourmet marshmallow shop XO Marshmallow is plotting a move to Lincoln Park after closing its Rogers Park store. The XO Marshmallow Café and Wonderland will more than double in size from its previous location, which closed in March, from a 700-square-foot space at 6977 N. Sheridan Road to a 1,780-square-foot space at 2730 N. Clark St., according to XO Marshmallow. The new cafe will have more seating, a private event area and more equipment to offer new items.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO