Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall as supplies rise

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures eased on Tuesday, pressured by a government report released after the close on Monday that showed supplies of pork at their highest in two years. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that frozen stocks of pork stood at...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat falls on Russian corridor, corn also lower

MUMBAI/PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday following reports that Russia was ready to provide humanitarian corridors for food shipments, while corn hovered near a six-week low as U.S. planting picked up and China allowed Brazilian corn imports. Soybeans edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.8% at $11.22 a bushel by 1023 GMT.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat drops as hopes for Ukraine exports rise

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures dropped on Wednesday but MGEX spring wheat closed firm after trading in negative territory for much of the session. * The possibility of increased shipments from the Black Sea region pressured the market but prices for all three classes of wheat closed well above their session lows. * Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying. * The upending of wheat trade flows since Russia's invasion of Ukraine three months ago has buoyed wheat futures -- sending prices soaring near record highs. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract , which has fallen for five of the past six sessions, settled down 6-1/2 cents at $11.48-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 2-1/4 cents at $12.35-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $12.82-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting at U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 50,000 and 500,000 tonnes. Wheat export sales totaled 334,090 in the week ended May 12. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures fall on hopes for pick-up in Ukraine exports

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Wednesday on reports that Russia was ready to provide humanitarian corridors for food shipments out of Ukraine, traders said. Soybeans also were weaker, led lower by soymeal on expectations that China is set to approve imports of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on cash market pressure; hog futures mixed

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures dipped on Wednesday, pressured by weakness in the cash markets, traders said. Hog futures were mixed, with prices closing well off their session highs after contracts hit technical resistance. The nearby June hogs contract rose 0.025 cent to 109.05 cents per...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Thursday, with winter wheat contracts easing for the sixth time in seven sessions. * But MGEX spring wheat was strong as forecasts for more wet weather in the northern U.S. Plains threaten to further delay growers who were already well behind schedule with their planting tasks, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract fell 5 cents to settle at $11.43-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 6-1/2 cents at $12.26-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 13-1/2 cents higher at $12.94 a bushel. * The U.S Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended May 19 totaled 243,800 tonnes, down from 334,090 tonnes a week earlier. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 50,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hover near 3-month high on planting delay; wheat rises

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures were trading near their highest level in three months on Friday following a rally in vegetable oil prices and as the latest weather forecasts for key northern growing areas turned wet again, threatening to delay planting. * Corn futures were steady amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of three-day weekend

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally to 3-month high as northern Plains forecast turns wet

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures surged to a three-month high on Thursday as forecasts for more rain in the northern U.S. Plains raised prospects of further planting delays in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, traders said. * Strength in crude oil futures -- stemming from signs of tight supply ahead of the U.S. summer driving season -- added support to the soy complex. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract gained 45-1/2 cents to settle at $17.26-1/2 a bushel. * The contract peaked at $17.37, the highest for the most-active contract on a continuous basis since Feb. 24. * Technical support for the contract was noted at its 30-day moving average for the second day in a row. The contract then broke through resistance at its 10-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT July soymeal was up $4.00 at $428.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil gained 1.6 cents to 80.52 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly soybean export sales totaled 719,900 tonnes, down from 902,189 tonnes the prior week but in line with market forecasts for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 183,800 tonnes and soyoil export sales of 6,200 tonnes also were both in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans weaken as northern Plains planting weather improves

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday, with forecasts for improved planting weather in northern growing areas pressuring prices. * Soymeal and soyoil also were weaker on prospects for increased competition on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract shed 12 cents to settle at $16.81 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at its 30-day moving average. * CBOT July soymeal was down $2.90 at $424.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil dropped 1.20 cents to 78.92 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes in the week ended May 19. That compares with 902,189 tonnes in the week ended May 12. * China's custom authority is expected to approve imports of soy protein and soymeal from Brazil during talks next month, an official involved in the negotiations told Reuters, requesting anonymity. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 16-17 cents, corn down 8-11 cents, soy steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a third straight session on profit-taking after last week's contract highs, and the prospect of Russia allowing Ukrainian exports through its Black Sea blockade. * Russia is ready to set up a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister as saying on Tuesday. * But Russia's U.N. Ambassador said Western officials need to talk to Ukraine about its grains exports. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended May 19 at 243,800 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $11.31-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 12-1/4 cents at $12.21 a bushel, and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 1-1/4 cents at $12.79-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover pressure from wheat, the possibility of increased Ukrainian grain exports, and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Disappointing weekly export sales may add pressure. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Wednesday's trading session in early moves. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended May 19 at 210,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), below a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 10-3/4 cents at $7.61-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen steady to weaker in range-bound trade, with the CBOT July contract staying inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended May 19 at 719,900 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 1, the National Grain Trade Center said. Beijing has been releasing the product from its reserves lately to boost supplies. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 3 cents at $16.78 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China clears way for Brazilian corn imports to fill Ukraine gap

(Releads, adds comments, background throughout) BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority finalised an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, lining up an alternative to U.S. corn to replace imports from Ukraine. Similar agreements covering imports of soy protein and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with traders focused on weather

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. * Traders said the recent volatility in the market -- stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender. * Bangladesh is scrapping an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as it received only one offer to supply the grain that was too expensive. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coceral raises EU + UK soft wheat crop forecast after Spain rainfall

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral raised on Friday its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain, to 143.0 million tonnes from 141.3 million estimated in March, notably due to beneficial rainfall in Spain. The raised forecast compared with 2021 production...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA would reform ‘tournament’ system in poultry production

Poultry farmers would have more protection against abuse by processors under a USDA proposal to revamp the “tournament” system that pits producers against each other in a competition for income, said the Biden administration on Thursday. The administration also announced $200 million in funding to help independent meat processors go into business or expand production.
AGRICULTURE

