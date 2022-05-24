LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall as supplies rise

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a third straight session on profit-taking after last week's contract highs, and the prospect of Russia allowing Ukrainian exports through its Black Sea blockade. * Russia is ready to set up a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister as saying on Tuesday. * But Russia's U.N. Ambassador said Western officials need to talk to Ukraine about its grains exports. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended May 19 at 243,800 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $11.31-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 12-1/4 cents at $12.21 a bushel, and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 1-1/4 cents at $12.79-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover pressure from wheat, the possibility of increased Ukrainian grain exports, and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Disappointing weekly export sales may add pressure. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Wednesday's trading session in early moves. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended May 19 at 210,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), below a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 10-3/4 cents at $7.61-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen steady to weaker in range-bound trade, with the CBOT July contract staying inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended May 19 at 719,900 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 1, the National Grain Trade Center said. Beijing has been releasing the product from its reserves lately to boost supplies. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 3 cents at $16.78 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

