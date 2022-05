LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A second try at giving Michigan drivers a price break at the gas pump passed the Michigan Senate on Thursday. The Republican-led Senate passed a bill that would suspend state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel for three months from June 15 to Sept. 15. If enacted, the state would not collect 27.2-cent excise tax and 6% sales tax on motor fuels.

