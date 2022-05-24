K&L Gates opens office in Kansas City with Husch Blackwell lawyers

(Reuters) - K&L Gates said Tuesday it has added three renewable energy partners to open a new office in Kansas City, Missouri, and hired another partner in Austin, Texas for the same practice.

John Crossley, Jim Goettsch and Brogan Sullivan, based in Kansas City, and Maria Faconti, based in Austin, all joined the firm from Kansas City-based Husch Blackwell.

Renewable energy has been a major source of law firm work in recent years as companies navigate energy transitions.

President Joe Biden has pushed various clean energy initiatives and private companies have continued putting money behind alternative energy sources.

Pittsburgh-founded K&L Gates' global managing partner Jim Segerdahl said the firm doesn't see investment in renewable energy slowing down anytime soon, so adding seasoned attorneys, regardless of the city they were in, was important.

The team in Kansas City currently practices out of a temporary office while the firm works to ink a deal on a more permanent space, according to a K&L Gates spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Husch Blackwell wished the group well and said it would continue to grow its own renewable energy practice.

K&L Gates has hired more than 120 new partners and of counsel since the start of 2020, it said, in addition to opening new offices in Nashville and Luxembourg.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.